The Crown wrapped up its case Monday at the double-murder trial of Ugo Fredette, the man accused of killing his ex-wife Veronique Barbe and 71-year-old Yvon Lacasse.

The court heard from biologist Marie-Eve Fiorillo, a blood splatter expert who examined Lacasse's car after the crime.

It's alleged after Fredette stabbed Barbe 17 times, killing her. Police say the found Lacasse at a rest stop in Lachute, assaulted him, hijacked his car and later dumped the elderly man in a wooded area. Lacasse's body was found six days later.

According to Fiorillo, blood splatter was present all over the inside the car and some outside too. She said Lacasse received at least one blow while he was already bleeding on the ground next to the car.

She couldn't say whether Lacasse was hit while he was inside the vehicle or when he died.

A pathologist testified earlier that Lacasse was killed from severe blunt force trauma to the face, possibly from a kick while he was on the ground.

Fredette's lawyer will begin presenting his defence on Thursday. It is so far unclear if Fredette will take the stand.