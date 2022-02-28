The Bloc Quebecois will table a bill Monday asking the Canadian government to grant jailed Saudi blogger Raif Badawi citizenship.

The Bloc's immigration and human rights critic Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe will table the motion in the House of Commons Monday afternoon.

Badawi could be released in the coming hours after being imprisoned since 2012.

In 2014 he was sentenced to 10 years in prison, 1,000 lashes and a fine of one million Saudi riyals after criticizing the country's clerics. He received 50 lashes in public in 2015, but there are no reports of additional floggings, according to his lawyer Irwin Cotler.

A similar Bloc motion in 2021 was passed unanimously in favour of the immigration minister using his discretionary power to grant Badawi Canadian citizenship, but that has not happened.

Badawi's wife, Ensaf Haidar, and their children live in Quebec.