Bloc riding associations offer support for embattled Ouellet
Bloc Quebecois leader Martine Ouellet speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, March 14, 2017 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 8, 2018 10:11AM EST
Thirty riding and regional president of the Bloc Quebecois lent their support to embattled leader Martine Ouellet in a letter sent to the party’s national office.
The co-signers called for party members to rally towards the common project of achieving sovereignty in Quebec, saying the mandate entrusted to Ouellet when she was elected leader last year “was and remains clearly the affirmation our raison d’etre: the independence of Quebec.”
The presidents called the crisis gripping the party a momentary slipping of momentum.
Other Bloc associations have expressed their support for Ouellet since the resignation of seven of the party’s 10 MPs last week but have refused to go public, said party spokesperson Pierre Tradros in a statement.
There are 68 riding associations for the Bloc in Quebec.
On Tuesday, Le Devoir reported that the associations are divided on the issue of Ouellet’s leadership, with several calling for a vote of confidence.