

The Canadian Press





Thirty riding and regional president of the Bloc Quebecois lent their support to embattled leader Martine Ouellet in a letter sent to the party’s national office.

The co-signers called for party members to rally towards the common project of achieving sovereignty in Quebec, saying the mandate entrusted to Ouellet when she was elected leader last year “was and remains clearly the affirmation our raison d’etre: the independence of Quebec.”

The presidents called the crisis gripping the party a momentary slipping of momentum.

Other Bloc associations have expressed their support for Ouellet since the resignation of seven of the party’s 10 MPs last week but have refused to go public, said party spokesperson Pierre Tradros in a statement.

There are 68 riding associations for the Bloc in Quebec.

On Tuesday, Le Devoir reported that the associations are divided on the issue of Ouellet’s leadership, with several calling for a vote of confidence.