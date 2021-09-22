MONTREAL -- Ruth Ellen Brosseau’s return to politics from a nearly two-year stint on her rural Quebec farm may have to wait a little longer, with the last mail-in votes counted in her riding that was too close to call since Monday’s election.

CTV News’ decision desk declared early Wednesday evening that incumbent Bloc Québécois MP Yves Perron narrowly defeated Brosseau by 933 votes in the fight for the Berthier-Maskinongé riding.

The Bloc MP won 19,133 votes, while the NDP hopeful took in 18,200 votes.



Berthier-Maskinongé wasn't the only too-close-to-call Quebec riding that was decided Wednesday evening.

CTV News also declared the René Villemure the winner in Trois-Rivières, defeating the Conservatives' Yves Levesque by just 93 votes.

Meanwhile, the fate of the Liberals' hold on Brome-Missisquoi was still undecided Wednesday evening. The Bloc's Marielou Alaire was leading by less than 200 votes as of 6:30 p.m. ET.

Several other ridings across the country have yet to be decided as mail-in votes continue to be counted.

— This is a developing story that will be updated.