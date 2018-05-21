

The Canadian Press





A major gathering of the Bloc Quebecois on Monday night could prove awkward due to recent splits within the leadership.

On Monday, the party will hold the Patriot’s Gala Dinner, an award ceremony to which both leader Martine Ouellet and one of her predecessors, Gilles Duceppe, will attend.

Duceppes has been one of Ouellet’s harshest critics during the party’s recent turmoil, having called on her to step down.

Benoit Roy, president of the Group for a Sovereign Country, acknowledged the party’s schism has made planning events more complicated. Asked if Duceppe and Ouellet would sit together, Roy said organizers would have no choice but to do some “gymnastics” to spare any discomfort.

“The makeup of the tables is an art that we will obviously exercise with great skill,” he said. “We know that people are not all on the same page.”