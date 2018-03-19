Bloc Quebecois leader to undergo confidence vote
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 19, 2018 1:09PM EDT
OTTAWA - Martine Ouellet has agreed to have a confidence vote on her Bloc Quebecois leadership brought forward.
She made the announcement in Ottawa Monday.
Details will be hammered out at a party meeting in Quebec on April 29.
The vote is expected to be held by telephone or internet in the following months.
Originally, the leadership vote was scheduled only for 2019.
Ouellet has come under fire since the resignation of seven of the Bloc's 10 MPs late last month over her leadership style.
Latest Montreal News
- Verdun cancels garbage collection contract, accuses company of wrongdoing
- Former philosophy student files Human Rights complaint against Concordia
- Calvillo reunites with Trestman as QB coach for Toronto Argonauts
- Ground beef being recalled in several provinces because of bacterial contamination
- VIA rail looking to purchase new trains, have them in service in four years