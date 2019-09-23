A Bloc Quebecois candidate running in Montreal is upset after vandals damaged his car and destroyed every single one of his posters on one street,

Simond Marchand said he discovered the damage on Sunday when he went to cheer on those running the Montreal marathon.

Marchand took pictures of the damage and then took to social media to denounce the vandals.

He said it's this third political campaign, and the first time he's been the subject of this kind of attack.

"It is hard to see that our convictions disturb others. But we won't let ourselves be intimidated. We stand up. We are optimistic and confident. We continue the work for Hochelaga to become a Bloc Quebecois once again," wrote Marchand.

The Hochelaga riding was held by the Liberals for most of the 20th century, but in 2004 was captured by the Bloc.

In 2011 voters in the riding supported NDP MP Marjolaine Boutin-Sweet.