Bloc MP resigns as House Leader
Bloc Quebecois MPs show their support for party leader Martine Ouellet on June 8, 2017
Published Monday, February 26, 2018 9:41AM EST
Joliette MP Gabriel Ste-Marie announced Sunday that he was resigning as Bloc Quebecois House Leader because of his inability to communicate with Martine Ouellet, the leader of the Bloc, and their differences on "parliamentary work in Ottawa."
In a statement released Sunday night Ste-Marie said "I think it is essential that there is a special bond of trust, a kind of communion of ideas, between the leader and the parliamentary leader and this is unfortunately not the case."
Ste-Marie refused to speak to media about the matter, but he and Ouellet were scheduled to meet Monday morning.
In June 2017, Ste-Marie and six other Bloc MPs said they had a shaky relationship with Ouellet and that she had to work to restore it.
They reproached her for having appointed Louis-Philippe Dubois, and Ouellet later fired Dubois.
