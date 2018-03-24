

The Canadian Press





Bloc Quebecois leadership met on Saturday to discuss a coming referendum that will determine the party’s mission and whether Martine Ouellet will carry on as leader.

On Friday, Ouellet said she has no intentions of resigning as leader of the party and intends to remain in office until members get their say. She said she believes a vote of 50 per cent-plus-one is enough to maintain her position.

Ouellet didn’t confirm reports that party president Mario Beaulieu had pulled his support of her leadership and asked her to step aside.

On Friday, 29 constituency associations across Quebec launched a campaign for a quick vote of confidence using “short and precise questions,” saying they fear the national office could interfere.

The Bloc Quebecois currently has three sitting members of Parliament: Beaulieu, Xavier Barsalou-Duval and Marilene Gill. Seven others resigned from the party in February, citing Ouellet’s leadership style, and sit as independents.