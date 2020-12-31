OTTAWA -- The Bloc Québécois wants the federal government to require a negative COVID-19 test for all travellers entering the country, not just those arriving by air.

In a Thursday news release, Bloc leader Yves-François Blanchet “welcomed” the new rules announced in Ottawa on Wednesday, which will soon require all Canadian travelers to provide a negative COVID-19 test to return home.

Blanchet also criticized the government, saying they acted too slowly in the face of the new variant of coronavirus circulating in the United Kingdom, which has now made several appearances in Canada.

The Bloc leader made recommendations to the Trudeau government, including that it should reimburse travel expenses for people who had to cancel their trip because of COVID-19.

He said this would encourage people who already have plans to leave the country to stay home instead.

The party also suggested allowing border officials to enforce supervised quarantining near the country’s entry points.

“It is essential that Quebecers and Canadians understand, including elected officials,” said Blanchet, “that it is a question … [of] keeping our loved ones healthy and alive.”

-- This report was first published by the Canadian Press on Dec. 31, 2020.