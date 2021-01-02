MONTREAL -- Members of Canada's opposition parties are calling on the federal government to disqualify vacations returning to the country from receiving emergency financial aid.

Currently, when Canadians return from a vacation abroad, they may qualify for $500 per week if the 14-day quarantine period affects their income.

Members of the Conservative Party and Bloc Quebecois said they believe that if Canadians decide to defy public health recommendations and go on vacation, the federal government should not subsidize their quarantine when they return.

“Change the rules of the program so that if you go in a trip for your own pleasure you won’t be eligible to get the $1000,” said Bloc Quebecois MP Xavier Barsalou-Duval. “I think it’s as simple as this. The criteria for the program must change and the also the government must clarify its message.”