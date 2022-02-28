The Bloc Quebecois bill asking the Canadian government to grant jailed Saudi blogger Raif Badawi citizenship was adopted in the House of Commons unanimously.

The Bloc's immigration and human rights critic Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe tabled the motion in the House of Commons Monday afternoon.

"Very pleased that the champber unanimously reiterates this request," wrote Brunelle-Duceppe on Twitter.

Adoptée! Très heureux que la chambre réitère unanimement cette demande du @BlocQuebecois faite pour la première fois le 27-01-2021. Les prochaines heures seront déterminantes pour @raif_badawi. #polcan pic.twitter.com/FD17ZHTK7W — Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe (@Alduceppe) February 28, 2022

Badawi could be released in the coming hours after being imprisoned since 2012.

In 2014 he was sentenced to 10 years in prison, 1,000 lashes and a fine of one million Saudi riyals after criticizing the country's clerics. He received 50 lashes in public in 2015, but there are no reports of additional floggings, according to his lawyer Irwin Cotler.

A similar Bloc motion in 2021 was passed unanimously in favour of the immigration minister using his discretionary power to grant Badawi Canadian citizenship, but that did not happen.

"The next few hours will be decisive for Raif Badawi," Brunelle-Duceppe said.

Badawi's wife, Ensaf Haidar, and their children live in Quebec.