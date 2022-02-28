Advertisement
Bloc bill asking to grant jailed Saudi blogger Raif Badawi citizenship unanimously backed
In this Dec, 16, 2015 file photo, Ensaf Haidar, wife of the jailed Saudi Arabian blogger Raif Badawi, shows a portrait of her husband as he is awarded the Sakharov Prize, in Strasbourg, France. Raif Badawi was arrested in Saudi Arabia in 2012 and later sentenced to 1,000 lashes and 10 years in prison for insulting Islam while blogging. (AP Photo/Christian Lutz, File)
The Bloc Quebecois bill asking the Canadian government to grant jailed Saudi blogger Raif Badawi citizenship was adopted in the House of Commons unanimously.
The Bloc's immigration and human rights critic Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe tabled the motion in the House of Commons Monday afternoon.
"Very pleased that the champber unanimously reiterates this request," wrote Brunelle-Duceppe on Twitter.
Badawi could be released in the coming hours after being imprisoned since 2012.
In 2014 he was sentenced to 10 years in prison, 1,000 lashes and a fine of one million Saudi riyals after criticizing the country's clerics. He received 50 lashes in public in 2015, but there are no reports of additional floggings, according to his lawyer Irwin Cotler.
A similar Bloc motion in 2021 was passed unanimously in favour of the immigration minister using his discretionary power to grant Badawi Canadian citizenship, but that did not happen.
"The next few hours will be decisive for Raif Badawi," Brunelle-Duceppe said.
Badawi's wife, Ensaf Haidar, and their children live in Quebec.