Bloc and Conservatives outraged by idea of making Quebec bilingual

Bloc Québécois and Conservative MPs are outraged by Liberal MP Angelo Iacono's suggestion that Quebec would benefit from becoming an officially bilingual province, rather than having only French as its official language.

"According to him, French is reducing us," said Bloc Québécois MP Marilène Gill (Manicouagan) on Friday during question period.

Gill, who considers such a comment to be "indicative of a cultural problem in the Liberal Party" where linguistic faux pas are multiplying, asked whether the Liberals share this view and whether they intend to call their MP to order.

The Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, Steven MacKinnon, didn't answer directly, but reiterated that his party recognizes the decline of French and has a "devotion" to "our two official languages in this country."

"The Bloc, on the other hand, is here to do what? To do one thing: set (Quebec) neighbours against (Quebec) neighbours, create a squabble and divide people. That's not why we're here. We're for linguistic unity," he said.

Speaking Thursday evening at a meeting of the Standing Committee on Official Languages in Ottawa, Iacono said, “I believe that Quebec, and I believe that Canada, should be a bilingual country, to be stronger and not just a unilingual French-speaking province, because then you're going to push aside the others who want to learn French."

The MP, who represents the riding of Alfred-Pellan in Laval, was one of several Liberals who took turns in an apparent attempt at parliamentary filibustering to prevent a vote to have the committee call for the expulsion of their colleague Francis Drouin for his vulgar remarks earlier this month.

'I'm flabbergasted'

But Justin Trudeau's team was not out of the woods on Friday, as the Conservatives got in on the act.

"I'm flabbergasted,” said Luc Berthold, MP for Mégantic--L'Érable. "This is unacceptable! And not a single Liberal MP from Quebec in this caucus stood up to denounce his remarks, not even the MP for Papineau (Trudeau)."

It was the MP for Orléans, Franco-Ontarian Marie-France Lalonde, who spoke up: "This will give me an opportunity to point out the Conservatives' inaction over the past nine years with regard to priorities for the modernization of official languages, in terms of the action plan," she said.

There is only one officially bilingual province in the country: New Brunswick.

Quebec's only official language is French.

Conversely, English is the only official language in the other eight provinces of the Canadian federation: British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Although Canada has two official languages, the Constitution provides that both levels of government - federal and provincial - have the power to legislate in matters of language within their respective areas of jurisdiction.

In support of his argument, Iacono recounted how he began his school career in English "because the francophones, (...) the Québécois, the native French, didn't want to have the Italians because they felt threatened," even though he "was due to go to a French school."

At university, after studying political science at McGill, he chose to pursue his law studies at "the most francophone, the most Québécois, we'll say the most 'French'" of universities: UQAM.

"And I integrated well," said Iacono. "And I was well respected. And look: I speak French today. Sometimes there are words I don't understand, sometimes I say them with an Italian accent, but I'm a product of Quebec, I was born in Quebec, and I learned French."

In fact, Statistics Canada data show that the rate of bilingualism (English-French) is increasing in Quebec and decreasing outside the province, so that it is stagnating in the country as a whole.

In fact, Quebec is by far the province where the proportion of the population able to carry on a conversation in French and English is the highest. It rose from 40.8 per cent in the 2001 census to 46.4 per cent in the 2021 census.

At the same time, the latest census once again confirms the decline of French in Quebec across all indicators.

From 2016 to 2021, Statistics Canada observed a decline in the proportion of Quebecers who had French as their mother tongue (from 77.1 per cent), as the language spoken predominantly at home (from 79.0 per cent), as the first official language spoken (from 83.7 per cent) and those able to conduct a conversation in French (from 94.5 per cent).

As for the language most often used in the workplace, French dropped from 79.9 to 79.7 per cent.

Both the Bloc and the Conservative Party pointed out that Iacono's comments were the latest in a series of instances in which the Liberals have put their foot in their mouth when it comes to defending French in Quebec.

For example, Saint-Laurent MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos denied the decline of the French language, falsely stated that Bill 96 prevents English-speaking people from receiving health-care, and Franco-Ontarian MP Francis Drouin called witnesses campaigning for the protection of the language "full of shit".

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 31, 2024.