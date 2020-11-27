MONTREAL -- Black Friday shoppers at the Galeries d'Anjou in east-end Montreal needed to be evacuated after one or more canisters of an "irritating gas" was opened during a fight, police say.

Shortly before 7 p.m, two groups "got into an altercation" inside the shopping mall, said Montreal police spokesman Raphael Bergeron.

It appeared that one of the people involved in the fight used some kind of noxious gas similar to tear gas, though Bergeron said he doesn't yet know exactly what the substance was or how many canisters were used.

Nobody was reported injured, he said, but shoppers had to be sent outside.

Bergeron said he didn't know how many people were in the mall at the time -- there are capacity and distancing rules in place, but the pull of the sales was still strong this year, with other Black Friday shoppers lining up on Montreal streets earlier in the day.

Police arrived, along with firefighters who needed to "clean out the air." There are no suspects yet, Bergeron said.