

CTV Montreal





Dozens of people were lined up in front of big box electronic stores Friday morning in Montreal in hopes of scoring a deal on a Christmas purchase.

The day after American Thanksgiving, Black Friday, is the start of the Christmas shopping season in the United States and a time for deep discounts.

The American tradition is gaining a foothold in Canada, and a survey indicates that while 29 percent of Quebecers went shopping on this day in 2015, 43 percent hoped to do so in 2018.

Retail analyst Carl Boutet said that Boxing Day has been replaced as the leading day of sales in Canada.

"We used to have all the big sales after Christmas. The retailers realized especially coming from the event in the U.S. the opportunity to frontload that and create traffic and drive sales earlier in the season and hopefully continue on all the way to Christmas," said Boutet.

"There will be retailers pushing for Boxing Day and those sales will still go on as well but they used to count on that to create their shopping season. Now this is really where it's being launched."

Among those shopping on Friday, many told CTV News they were happy with what they had purchased and how much money they had spent.

However there are reasons to be cautious before running to a mall and emptying your wallet.

Manulife studied shopping among Canadians and found that six out of 10 people overspend during the holidays and that half of Canadians are likely to go into debt while shopping over the next month.

What are people buying?