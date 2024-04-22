MONTREAL
    Black civil rights activist Dan Philip remembered at funeral

    Family, friends, former colleagues and community members gathered to say a final farewell to Dan Philip Monday.

    Philip is the former president of the Black Coalition of Quebec.

    For decades, he was an advocate for the Black community, fighting against racial profiling, discrimination against Black tenants and taxi drivers and police brutality.

    Philip's funeral was held Monday morning at Holy Family Church on Lajeunesse Street in Villeray.

    There is now talk of how the City of Montreal will honour his legacy.

    "Clearly, something needs to be done for Dan Philip. It shows you can come from modest means and have a major impact that betters life for your fellow citizens, profoundly improves your society so it's fairer to everybody. You deserve to be recognized," said former city councillor Marvin Rotrand.

    Philip was 87 years old.

