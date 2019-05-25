

Montrealers will have access to BIXIs and museums for free this Sunday.

The promotion is being put on by BIXI Montreal, the non-profit created by the City of Montreal to manage the bike-sharing system.

It will run on the last Sunday of each month through October.

"The 'Free BIXI Sundays' by Manulife are a great way to discover the numerous advantages that the bike-share service offers. With friends or family, #FreeBIXISundays are a perfect opportunity to rediscover the joys of biking and to realize that BIXI is a lot more than just a mode of transportation. BIXI has become a fantastic way of getting around, allowing you to move freely through the city," said Marie Élaine Farley, Chairperson of the BIXI Montréal Board of Directors, in a statement.