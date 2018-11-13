

CTV Montreal





Bixi is going to be operating in five additional boroughs in 2019.

As of next year the short-term bicycle rental service will be working in Montreal North, Anjou, St. Leonard, Lachine, and St. Laurent.

Bixi will be adding 60 new stations and 1,000 additional bicycles to its existing fleet of 6,250 bicycles and 540 stations in Montreal, Longueuil, and Westmount.

The company said that this year it saw an 11.3 percent increase in the number of rides taken, for a total of 5.3 million point-to-point rides by Bixi users.

Meanwhile the city of Montreal plans to spend $15 million and create 48 new bike paths next year.