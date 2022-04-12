BIXI Montreal to launch its season on Wednesday with more e-bikes
BIXI Montreal is slated to launch its 2022 season this Wednesday, two days earlier than planned.
The non-profit organization created by the City of Montreal reports that the Montreal bike-sharing service will kick off its season with the addition of 490 electric bicycles, 31 new stations and 765 more docking points.
BIXI Montreal says electric bikes contributed significantly to an increase in new users in 2021, up 326 per cent from the previous year and 195 per cent from the record year of 2019. Last year, BIXI counted 1.3 million electric bike trips.
As a result, the organization is adding 30 new electric stations this year, including near the Université de Montréal and HEC, at the Olympic Village and the Atwater Market. BIXI also intends to improve its offer in Montreal's nature parks.
The preseason rate for a season pass is $83 before taxes, a 10 per cent discount on the regular pass; it is available until next Friday.
BIXI reports that since Montreal became the first city in North America to launch a large-scale bike-sharing service in 2009, 50 million trips have been made in the metropolitan area.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 12, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 5 people shot, unexploded devices found at NYC train station: law enforcement
Five people were shot Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, law enforcement sources said. Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighbourhood found multiple people shot and undetonated devices, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said.
As provinces ask people to manage COVID-19 risks, experts say the public has less data
The public is being asked to take a bigger role in managing their risk with COVID-19, but information from health authorities is less available than before, experts say.
Ontario couple who didn't buy insurance denied refund after getting COVID-19
An Ontario couple who didn't buy travel insurance said they were disappointed to learn they won't get a refund for their beach vacation after testing positive for COVID-19.
'It's not the end': The children who survived the brutality in Bucha
Ukrainian families, including those with small children, are coming to grips with the devastation that occurred in Bucha.
Ontario's top doctor issues 'strong recommendation' to continue mask use amid sixth COVID-19 wave
Ontarians should continue to wear masks in all public indoor settings and the plan for the further removal of the mask mandate later this month is being 'actively reviewed' amid a sixth wave of COVID-19
Russian activist who said he had been poisoned is detained
Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr., who was twice sickened in incidents he suspected were poisonings, has been detained in Moscow by police, another prominent opposition figure said Monday.
U.S. pulls non-emergency staff from Shanghai amid COVID-19 surge
The U.S. has ordered non-emergency government staff to leave Shanghai, which is under a tight lockdown to contain a COVID-19 surge.
Major blizzard coming to Manitoba that could be the worst in decades: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is warning of a major storm coming to southern Manitoba this week that has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades.
5 hospitalized, dozens displaced after fire tears through Vancouver building housing vulnerable residents
Five people were hospitalized and dozens more were displaced after a fire tore through a mixed-use building in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood Monday, damaging much-needed units of low-income housing.
Toronto
-
Ontario Liberals announce platform promises aimed at women, including pay transparency
The Ontario Liberals are announcing that they would establish $10-a-day before and after school care, provide a parental leave top up and bring back pay transparency legislation in a slate of election platform items aimed at women.
-
Ontario couple who didn't buy insurance denied refund after getting COVID-19
An Ontario couple who didn't buy travel insurance said they were disappointed to learn they won't get a refund for their beach vacation after testing positive for COVID-19.
-
NDP promises $25 minimum wage for early childhood educators in Ontario
The NDP is promising to implement a minimum wage of $25 an hour for registered early childhood educators if the party forms government.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | One man dead, another in life-threatening condition after water rescue at Peggy's Cove
One man is dead and another has suffered life-threatening injuries after they slipped off the rocks into the water near the Peggy’s Cove lighthouse Monday night.
-
Man in hospital following stabbing in Halifax Monday night: police
Police in Halifax are on the scene of a stabbing on Barrington Street near Scotia Square.
-
Mass shooting inquiry: N.S. firefighters take aim at RCMP's handling of their ordeal
Convinced there was a killer outside the firehall where he worked, Nova Scotia firefighter Darrell Currie recalled Monday how he was overcome by a deep sense of dread as he hid behind a stack of metal chairs with two other men.
London
-
Western University reacts to death of woman near campus
Western University is expressing its sympathies following the death of a woman after being struck by a vehicle near campus.
-
Several arrests made after five people shot in east Windsor
Windsor police have arrested several people after a shooting outside of a bowling alley in Forest Glade.
-
Ontario expands PCR testing and treatments for COVID-19. This is who's eligible
The Ontario government is making antiviral treatments and PCR testing for COVID-19 more widely available as the province grapples with an increase in infections and hospitalizations.
Northern Ontario
-
Pregnant woman, two unborn babies killed in Hwy. 11 crash, commercial driver charged
A 67-year-old man from Dorval, Que., is facing two dangerous operation charges after the commercial vehicle he was driving crashed into a passenger vehicle with two pregnant women, CTV News has learned.
-
Ford blocks debate on proposed northern rebate: NDP
As residents of northern Ontario continue to endure the highest gas prices in the province, NDP MPPs from the region proposed a one-time $200 rebate in addition to the temporary reduction of gas taxes.
-
Ontario couple who didn't buy insurance denied refund after getting COVID-19
An Ontario couple who didn't buy travel insurance said they were disappointed to learn they won't get a refund for their beach vacation after testing positive for COVID-19.
Calgary
-
Men convicted in Barbados shooting of Calgary man sentenced to 31 years in prison
Two men have been sentenced to 31 years in prison, in Barbados, for the shooting of a Calgary man.
-
Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra under police investigation, steps down from police commission
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) confirms it is aware of an incident between Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra and a member of the public and an investigation was passed along to law enforcement in Edmonton.
-
Missing senior with dementia, last seen in Ogden, located
The Calgary Police Service confirms an 86-year-old man who had been missing since Monday afternoon has been found and is safe.
Kitchener
-
London-Waterloo pitching for 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship
The City of London and the Waterloo Region have put in a joint bid to host the 2023 World Juniors.
-
1,122 fourth doses administered by Region of Waterloo clinics since Thursday
There have been 1,122 fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered by Region of Waterloo clinics since the province announced eligibility for new groups on Thursday.
-
'Exhausted all options': St. Marys navigates impact of overnight ER closure
For the third night in a row, the emergency department at St. Marys Memorial Hospital closed at 6 p.m. on Monday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. wildfires: Nearly all fires started so far this year were human-caused
More than two dozen wildfires have already been recorded in B.C. this month and nearly all of them are classified as human-caused, provincial data shows.
-
Volunteer divers recover body of man missing since 2019 on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast
With the help of two volunteer search and recovery divers, the body of a man who went missing while canoeing on the Sunshine Coast three years ago has finally been found – bringing closure to his grieving family.
-
5 hospitalized, dozens displaced after fire tears through Vancouver building housing vulnerable residents
Five people were hospitalized and dozens more were displaced after a fire tore through a mixed-use building in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood Monday, damaging much-needed units of low-income housing.
Edmonton
-
Prime minister visits Edmonton on Tuesday to promote Budget 2022
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Edmonton today where he will attend events to promote his Liberal government's recent budget.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: April chill lingers all week
Sunny breaks and sub-zero temperatures with a bit of a breeze in Edmonton today. Wind shouldn't be AS strong as the past few days.
-
Second-place squads face off when Oilers meet Wild
Heading into Tuesday night's road clash with the Minnesota Wild at St. Paul, Minn., the Oilers (42-25-6, 90 points) sit second in the Pacific Division, seven points behind the Calgary Flames in the chase for top spot.
Windsor
-
Several arrests made after five people shot in east Windsor
Windsor police have arrested several people after a shooting outside of a bowling alley in Forest Glade.
-
Warm and sunny forecast for Windsor-Essex
After a rainy month so far, Environment Canada says Windsor-Essex can expect some sunshine and warmth on Tuesday.
-
Ontario Liberals announce platform promises aimed at women, including pay transparency
The Ontario Liberals are announcing that they would establish $10-a-day before and after school care, provide a parental leave top up and bring back pay transparency legislation in a slate of election platform items aimed at women.
Regina
-
'Colorado Low' expected to bring extended blizzard conditions to Sask.
April is here and Easter is right around the corner, but the weather this week is going to be unrelenting and we are bracing for a potent spring storm that looks to push into the province starting Tuesday.
-
Sask. exploring plans for Regina General Hospital parkade
The province is moving ahead with plans for a parkade at the Regina General Hospital.
-
Police recruitment program grows diversity among officers
A police academy is growing diversity and connecting Indigenous recruits to police services and public safety agencies in Saskatchewan.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 5 people shot, unexploded devices found at NYC train station: law enforcement
Five people were shot Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, law enforcement sources said. Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighbourhood found multiple people shot and undetonated devices, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said.
-
Treasury Board president: 'Hybrid work is here to stay'
The federal government is looking at converting some downtown Ottawa office buildings into housing as thousands of public servants continue to work from home, the president of the Treasury Board said Monday.
-
High-profile Ottawa lawyer Lawrence Greenspon hired to defend 'Freedom Convoy’ leader Tamara Lich
A high-profile criminal defence lawyer in Ottawa has been hired to defend one of the leading figures of the 'Freedom Convoy' movement.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon sinkhole swallows car
A Saskatoon driver uncovered a sinkhole Monday in the Holliston neighbourhood when she drove through what appeared to be a puddle.
-
Saskatoon ER doc says city's hospitals 'above 100% capacity'
A Saskatoon emergency physician says hospitals are under intense strain.
-
30-year-old Warman woman killed in crash
A 30-year-old Warman woman is dead after a crash involving an erratically driving SUV, according to police.