The man behind the attack on a Quebec City mosque will return to court Wednesday to face the start of sentencing arguments.

Two weeks ago, Bissonnette pleaded guilty on all counts, admitting he killed six men at the Islamic Cultural Centre in January 2017.

He faces up to 150 years in prison – but his lawyers are arguing that's unconstitutional.

Because of changes to the Criminal Code in 2011, Bissonnette could face six consecutive sentences for each first-degree murder charge, with no possibility of parole for 25 years on each count.

Bissonnette's legal team has filed a motion to challenge the part of the Criminal Code giving judges the option to hand out consecutive sentences in cases such as this one, where a person is convicted of multiple murders.

Bissonnette's lawyers believe the article in the Criminal Code on consecutive sentences is unconstitutional, claiming that it violates the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which protects Canadians from cruel and unusual punishment.

His team is calling it the equivalent of "a death sentence by incarceration." In the motion filed last week, they argue a sentence that long would be "totally inappropriate" and "incompatible with human dignity."

Sentencing arguments were set to begin Tuesday, but have been delayed a day because Judge François Huot has to first handle a request from the media to release surveillance video from the night of the shooting.

Sentencing arguments instead begin Wednesday.

The motion filed by his lawyers challenging the Criminal Code will be heard in June.