

CTV Montreal





Bishop St. merchants say they're being unfairly cut off from a city of Montreal program to compensate store owners for construction.

This week the city of Montreal announced a $25 million plan to help merchants affected by construction, wherein store owners will be able to get $30,000 each year for up to four years.

The plan is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2016.

However store owners on Bishop St. can only claim damages retroactive to Sep. 21, 2017 because of a bylaw, and shopkeepers who closed their businesses after construction began are not eligible.

Elio Schiavi, the owner of Ferrari Restaurant, said the distinction is unjust.

In any case, Schiavi feels the $30,000 per year is not enough, and doesn't make up for the losses his business has suffered since construction began.

Schiavi said he would have sold his business, and his building, two years ago, but would have to absorb a substantial loss.

"Really bad. But there's not only the fact they're ruining the restaurant or whatever. They're ruining the restaurant, but I'm ruining the rest of my days which I thought could be much, much better, but my pension is here. I'm broke," said Schiavi.

He said he's been forced to work on Saturdays since construction began on Bishop St. because his restaurant no longer brings in enough income.

Schiavi is one of several restaurateurs taking the city of Montreal and the STM to court over the construction work.

The STM began work on a ventilation system for the metro in 2016 and that work will last until 2020.