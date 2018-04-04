BINGO at SouthWest
April 4, 2018
BINGO at SouthWest
Second Saturday of the month – April 7th
1445 Clemenceau Avenue, Verdun
12:00 doors open $5 entry fee includes a BINGO card
Info: www.southwestunited.net or call 514-768-6231
