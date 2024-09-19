MONTREAL
    • Bimbo Canada closing Quebec City bakery, affecting 141 workers

    The bread section is seen in a grocery store in Toronto on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. Bimbo Canada says it's closing its bakery in Quebec City by the end of the year, affecting about 141 workers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives The bread section is seen in a grocery store in Toronto on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. Bimbo Canada says it's closing its bakery in Quebec City by the end of the year, affecting about 141 workers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
    Bakery company Bimbo Canada says it's closing its bakery in Quebec City by the end of the year, affecting about 141 workers.

    The company says operations will wind down gradually over the next few months as it moves production to its other bakeries.

    Bimbo Canada produces and distributes brands including Dempster's, Villaggio and Stonemill.

    It's a subsidiary of Mexico-based Grupo Bimbo.

    The company says it's focused on optimizing its manufacturing footprint.

    It says it will provide severance, personal counselling and outplacement services to affected employees.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2024.

     

