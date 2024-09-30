Bill 96: 23 bilingual municipalities ask judge to suspend portions of Quebec's language law
A group of 23 bilingual municipalities asked a Quebec Superior Court judge on Monday to suspend several portions of the province's 2022 language reform, arguing that the application of the law will cause them serious and irreparable harm.
Lawyer Julius Grey told the Montreal courtroom that the law contains measures that will have "enormous consequences" for cities that have the right to serve citizens in both English and French. Municipalities without official bilingual status are prohibited from communicating with residents in English.
Meanwhile, a government lawyer said Grey's arguments are based on fear and have "no legal basis or factual basis."
Grey said the law could prevent cities from writing contracts in English, would grant the government the ability to withhold federal subsidies to cities that don't comply, and would give the language watchdog vast powers of search and seizure that exceed those of police.
"The (Quebec language office) can demand any documents, inspect whatever they want to," Grey said. "It’s much more than the police can do without a warrant."
He said the law gives the language watchdog — Office québécois de la langue française — the right to seize materials which could include employees' personal information, budget documents and even legal advice that should be protected under attorney-client privilege. It would also require municipalities to discipline employees who don't conform, he said.
Grey asked the judge to suspend the application of several provisions until a full hearing can be held on the validity of the law, for which the government proactively invoked the notwithstanding clause to shield it from some court challenges.
In court, Grey said that some of the municipalities involved in the challenge are overwhelmingly composed of English-speakers, and suggested it would be hard under the law for them to finalize contracts or continue to have unilingual anglophone employees.
Outside the courtroom, he said those potential harms amount to "serious prejudice" against the towns and cities.
"The contracts, the vast power of search and seizure, the federal subsidies that are given out and the duty to discipline are all things which should await a final decision on what the rules are," he said.
For its part, the Quebec government, represented by lawyer Charles Gravel, told Justice Silvana Conte that the municipalities haven't provided any evidence that they've been harmed by the law. There's no proof any seizures have happened, he said, or that subsidies have been cut, and the cities' concern shouldn't be enough to suspend the law without evidence it's caused any harm.
"You can’t mix up apprehensions and facts," he said.
Gravel said many of the towns' concerns — including their contention that they won't be able to have unilingual English employees — are overblown and not supported by the text of law.
He also contends that municipalities are "creatures of the provincial legislator" and therefore they have no jurisdiction over administrative measures such as contracts. Municipalities, he added, weren't created with a role of protecting language, suggesting they had no foundation to challenge language laws.
"The municipal administration only has the powers conferred on them by provincial legislative measures," he said.
Later on Monday, in his response to Gravel's arguments, Grey told the court that municipalities don't have to show that they have already been harmed by the law — only that the risk of harm is real.
The 23 municipalities include several Montreal suburbs such as Westmount and Côte-St-Luc, as well as smaller communities located mostly near the borders with the United States or the boundaries with other provinces, including New Brunswick or Ontario.
Steven Erdelyi, a city councillor for the Montreal-area city of Côte-St-Luc, said his municipality receives $3 million to $4 million a year in grants, mostly originating federally, which help pay for infrastructure.
"At a moment's notice, the minister responsible for the French language could cut the grants for the 23 bilingual cities that accounts for $110 million over four years," he said outside the courtroom.
Erdelyi said that while the city isn't aware of any subsidy cuts or search and seizures having happened so far, he feels the language watchdog has been targeting his city by increasing inspections of local businesses. "It's important for us to take a stand on this and we will continue to fight this to the fullest extent of the law," he said.
The mayor of Bonne-Espérance, a 695-person town near the Labrador border, said in a news release that the section of the law stating contracts must be in French has led to a lot of confusion.
"It's absurd that for our municipality, where 99 per cent of the population has English as their preferred language, we cannot produce contracts with suppliers in our community in English," Dale Roberts-Keats said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
School bus catches fire outside Bangkok and more than 20 are feared dead, officials say
A bus carrying young students with their teachers caught fire in suburban Bangkok on Tuesday, with more than 20 of those on board feared dead, officials and rescuers said.
Joly takes shots at Conservative rhetoric during UN speech
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is asking members of the United Nations to counter growing political polarization abroad while taking shots at Conservative rhetoric at home.
DEVELOPING Israeli military warns several Lebanese communities near the border to evacuate
Hezbollah has denied that Israeli troops have entered Lebanon but says its fighters are ready for a 'direct confrontation' if they cross the border.
TD Bank to pay more than US$28M in settlement for market manipulation
TD Bank Group has agreed to pay more than US$28 million after an investigation into manipulation of the U.S. Treasuries market by one of its traders.
Canadian MPs join Australian, New Zealand peers in pushing for Palestine statehood
Canadian members of Parliament are working with their colleagues in Australia and New Zealand to try and convince their respective governments to jointly recognize Palestinian statehood.
Minimum wage in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, P.E.I. increases
The minimum wage in four provinces is going up today.
Trump makes false claims about federal response as he campaigns in area ravaged by Hurricane Helene
Donald Trump repeatedly spread falsehoods Monday about the federal response to Hurricane Helene despite claiming not to be politicizing the disaster as he toured hard-hit areas in south Georgia.
Man hikes 18 kilometres, 670 metres high to reach his parents in North Carolina
It had been 48 hours since the winds and rains from Hurricane Helene ripped through western North Carolina and Sam Perkins still had not heard from his parents.
Canada secures 800 plane seats to help its citizens get out of Lebanon
Ottawa must do more to help Canadian citizens leave Lebanon, says the son of a Canadian couple killed last week when an Israeli bomb hit their car in the country's south.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Ontario's minimum wage increases to $17.20 today
Those earning minimum wage in Ontario will now make more money per hour. The annual wage increase is tied to inflation and jumps to $17.20 per hour on Tuesday, marking a 3.9 per cent increase from the previous rate of $16.55 per hour.
-
One dead after shooting in North York: police
One male is dead following a shooting in North York, Toronto police say.
-
Man critically injured in shooting in East York: paramedics
One man suffered life-threatening injuries following a shooting in East York early Tuesday morning.
Ottawa
-
5 things to know about Ottawa's new 3-item garbage limit
The city has implemented a new three item garbage limit on all households that receive curbside collection as part of a plan to reduce the amount of waste heading to the landfill and to help extend the life of the Trail Road Waste Facility until 2049.
-
Unseasonably warm weather continues in Ottawa as sun rise moves after 7 a.m.
The stretch of unseasonably warm temperatures continues into October, as the days continue to get shorter.
-
Health Canada grants Lowertown safe consumption site 3-year exemption
Health Canada has granted a three-year exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act to one of Lowertown's safe consumption sites that will allow the facility to continue operating.
Atlantic
-
Minimum wage in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, P.E.I. increases
The minimum wage in four provinces is going up today.
-
Canada secures 800 plane seats to help its citizens get out of Lebanon
Ottawa must do more to help Canadian citizens leave Lebanon, says the son of a Canadian couple killed last week when an Israeli bomb hit their car in the country's south.
-
Maritimers mark fourth annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation at Membertou First Nation
More than a hundred people marched on Cape Breton’s Membertou First Nation on Monday – the fourth National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
N.L.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
-
Labrador residents say 'inhumane' food prices force families to go hungry
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.
-
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.
Northern Ontario
-
Man, 73, on mobility scooter killed in crash with vehicle in New Sudbury
A 73-year-old man on a mobility scooter was killed Sunday night in Sudbury after being hit by a vehicle on Lasalle Boulevard and Barry Downe Road.
-
Here are the country's most popular baby names, according to Statistics Canada
If you're struggling to find a name for your baby, you may find some inspiration in a new list of popular names.
-
Ontario pedestrian dies after being struck by OPP vehicle
A pedestrian has died after reportedly getting struck by an OPP cruiser in Bala early Sunday morning.
London
-
Sarnia man shot in the face and neck, police looking for suspect
Police in Sarnia are investigating after a man was shot in the face and neck several times with a pellet gun. Around 2:10 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to an apartment building in the 100 block of East Street near Wellington Street for a weapons call.
-
Lithium batteries likely the cause of garage fire which lights up St. Thomas sky
A pair of homes are destroyed on Penhale Avenue in St. Thomas, Ont. after an electrical fire set a garage ablaze Sunday night.
-
'With change comes truth': TVDSB hosts Truth and Reconciliation day of learning
Students from three elementary schools in the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) were taking part in a day of learning on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Kitchener
-
Ontario's minimum wage increases to $17.20 today
Those earning minimum wage in Ontario will now make more money per hour. The annual wage increase is tied to inflation and jumps to $17.20 per hour on Tuesday, marking a 3.9 per cent increase from the previous rate of $16.55 per hour.
-
Waterloo Region commemorates National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Communities across the country marked the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with events honouring survivors of residential schools and remembering those who never made it home.
-
Stabbing reported during Homecoming celebrations in Guelph
An Etobicoke resident was taken to hospital after he told a Guelph Police officer he had been stabbed during Homecoming celebrations near the University of Guelph.
Windsor
-
$11,000 seized at Ambassador Bridge
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized $11,000 US from an inbound American citizen at the Ambassador Bridge.
-
Drouillard Road to close for infrastructure renewal project
A section of Drouillard Road will close this week for an infrastructure renewal project.
-
Health Canada recalls nearly 60 more unauthorized sexual enhancement products
Health Canada issued a recall last week for various sexual enhancement products for containing prescribed drugs like tadalafil and sildenafil.
Barrie
-
How Barrie is commemorating Orange Shirt Day
The fourth annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation saw plenty of community members gathering across Barrie on Monday, reflecting on the impacts of residential schools and honouring survivors.
-
Ontario pedestrian dies after being struck by OPP vehicle
A pedestrian has died after reportedly getting struck by an OPP cruiser in Bala early Sunday morning.
-
Fire burns newly-built home
An early Sunday morning fire in Colgan that caused significant damage is under investigation.
Vancouver
-
South Vancouver home destroyed by fire; neighbouring houses damaged
A fire in South Vancouver Monday completely destroyed one home and caused damage to two others, according to officials, who said no one was injured in the blaze.
-
Military issues warning ahead of explosives training on B.C. island
The Department of National Defence is warning boaters to avoid a small island southwest of Victoria this week as the military conducts routine, but potentially dangerous, demolition training.
-
Big NDP names exit before B.C. election. What does that mean for the party?
The New Democrats are campaigning for another term in British Columbia's provincial election but without many of the familiar faces that have graced lawn signs of elections past.
Vancouver Island
-
Military issues warning ahead of explosives training on B.C. island
The Department of National Defence is warning boaters to avoid a small island southwest of Victoria this week as the military conducts routine, but potentially dangerous, demolition training.
-
Big NDP names exit before B.C. election. What does that mean for the party?
The New Democrats are campaigning for another term in British Columbia's provincial election but without many of the familiar faces that have graced lawn signs of elections past.
-
Orange Shirt Day founder fears Sept. 30 being co-opted from survivors
The residential “school” survivor whose story sparked Orange Shirt Day — and the “Every Child Matters” movement — says she is worried the cause is being forgotten.
Winnipeg
-
Downed power lines leave thousands in the dark
Thousands of Manitoba Hydro customers are without power Monday after strong winds barrelled through parts of the province overnight.
-
Rainfall, wind warnings in effect for northern Manitoba
Residents in Tadoule Lake, Man., and Churchill can expect to see heavy rain trickle in Sunday afternoon, lingering until Monday evening.
-
Astronaut Jeremy Hansen lands in Winnipeg at Royal Aviation Museum
Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen touched down in Winnipeg this week, ahead of his lunar mission set to launch in a year’s time.
Calgary
-
Hundreds walk in honour of Indigenous man who died in police custody
On the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, hundreds took part in a walk in honour of an Indigenous man who died in police custody two weeks ago.
-
Gas well fire northwest of Calgary sends five to hospital
Five people were rushed to hospital after a gas well fire northwest of Calgary Monday afternoon.
-
2 people found dead in Calgary home; homicide unit investigating
The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating after two people were found dead in a home in the community of Penbrooke Meadows.
Edmonton
-
Truth and Reconciliation Day a show of support but Indigenous community 'not seeing it in places that matter': MLA
A pair of city events held on Monday, among several others in the region, helped residents mark the fourth annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
How a northern Alberta woman turned tragedy into life-saving advocacy, earning an Order of Excellence
Kim Ruether lifted her son's eyelid and saw his still, dilated pupil staring at the ceiling as he lay on a stretcher in a northwestern Alberta hospital hallway a decade ago. She says she didn't need a doctor to tell her the boy was dead.
-
Here are the country's most popular baby names, according to Statistics Canada
If you're struggling to find a name for your baby, you may find some inspiration in a new list of popular names.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan's provincial election campaign to officially kick off Oct. 1, premier confirms
Premier Scott Moe has confirmed that the writ will be dropped Tuesday morning – officially kicking off campaigning prior to the provincial election on Oct. 28.
-
Voter intention, leader familiarity, key issues: Here's a recap of CTV's pre-election season polling
Exclusive polling data collected by CTV News in partnership with Insightrix outlines what preferences voters have, if they’re familiar with the party leaders and what issues matter most as Saskatchewan enters into the 2024 provincial election campaign.
-
How to vote in Saskatchewan's upcoming provincial election
With the writ for Saskatchewan's provincial election set to be issued on Tuesday and election day scheduled for Oct. 28, residents have approximately one month to decide which MLA to vote for.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan's provincial election campaign to officially kick off Oct. 1, premier confirms
Premier Scott Moe has confirmed that the writ will be dropped Tuesday morning – officially kicking off campaigning prior to the provincial election on Oct. 28.
-
Voter intention, leader familiarity, key issues: Here's a recap of CTV's pre-election season polling
Exclusive polling data collected by CTV News in partnership with Insightrix outlines what preferences voters have, if they’re familiar with the party leaders and what issues matter most as Saskatchewan enters into the 2024 provincial election campaign.
-
How to vote in Saskatchewan's upcoming provincial election
With the writ for Saskatchewan's provincial election set to be issued on Tuesday and election day scheduled for Oct. 28, residents have approximately one month to decide which MLA to vote for.