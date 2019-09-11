

It didn't take long for Quebec's contentious law banning religious symbols in its public service to emerge as an issue in the federal election campaign.

It was one of the first questions journalists asked Liberal leader Justin Trudeau at his campaign launch Wednesday morning in Ottawa.

"As I said many times I am deeply opposed to Bill 21 in Quebec," Trudeau said. "I don't think that in a free society we should be legitimizing or allowing discrimination against anyone.

"I’m very pleased that Quebecers themselves have chosen to contest this bill in court to stand up and defend the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. I have been watching very closely the process of considering the federal potential actions. And at this time I feel it would be counterproductive for the federal government to engage in this process."

Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer was also asked about Bill 21, which bars many public-service workers from wearing or displaying religious symbols while on duty.

“I’ve made my views of Bill 21 known," Scheer said in Ottawa Wednesday morning, before heading for his official campaign launch in Quebec. "It’s not something that our party would ever consider at the federal level. We will always stand up for the rights of Canadians, and the rights for expression and the rights of freedom of religion."

