MONTREAL -- The Quebec Court of Appeal on Thursday refused to suspend Bill 21, the province’s controversial secularism law.

The ruling by Quebec’s highest court denied a request to stay the application of the law, which was passed in June and bans the display of religious symbols by employees in the province’s public service.

The injunction had been sought by the National Council of Canadian Muslims and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, who are challenging Bill 21’s constitutionality, arguing that it disproportionately affects women, in violation of the sexual equality guarantees in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The perceived impartiality of Quebec Court of Appeal Judge Nicole Duval Hesler had been contested in recent weeks by critics who have filed complaints asking that she recuse herself from the case, arguing some of her public statements suggest she appears to side with the opponents of Bill 21

This is a developing story that will be updated.



Read the judgment here

