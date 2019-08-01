

CTV Montreal staff





Two civili liberties groups who have been fighting Quebec’s religious symbols law won a victory in court on Thursday.

The National Council of Canadian Muslisms and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association said in a statement that they have been granted leave to appeal a prior decision in which a judge declined to suspend Bill 21.

The case will now move on to the Quebec Court of Appeal.

That ruling, which was handed down two weeks ago, said the two groups has failed to show that the law was causing harm. The law bans public employees in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols such as a hijab or kippah while on the job.

“We are very pleased with today’s decision,” said NCCM’s Deputy Director Nadia Hasan in a statement. “We know this is an important victory that gives hope to those who are affected by this law as their livelihoods remain at risk for no other reason than their faith. We promised Quebecers and Canadians that we would stand up for what is right, and we intend to follow through.”