

CTV Montreal Staff





After months of avoiding the issue, the CAQ government has decided it will decide what constitutes a "religious symbol" in Bill 21, its law to prevent many civil servants, including those in positions of authority, from wearing religious symbols.

Until now the minister responsible, Simon Jolin-Barrette, has always refused to define what was going to qualify as a religious symbol, saying only that it would be obvious.

The Bill is still being scrutinized, line by line, in committee, and the government is going to have to extend its session if it wants to pass the legislation before the summer.

However on Tuesday evening, Jolin-Barrette tabled an amendment specifying exactly what the government will consider as a banned item for employees.

According to the amendment, any object "including a garment, a symbol, a jewel, an adornment, an accessory or headgear will be considered a religious sign if it is connected with a religious belief or conviction, or if it is reasonably considered to refer to religious affiliation.

The size of the object will not matter.

Several years ago the Parti Quebecois government outlined a list of objects it wished to ban, defining them as ostentatious displays, saying that small, easily concealed crosses could be acceptable but that turbans or hijabs should be banned. That proposal was never made law.