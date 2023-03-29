Bill 15: Quebec tables legislation to overhaul health system

The Legault government plans to reform Quebec's network through the creation of an agency called Santé Québec.

Health Minister Christian Dubé introduced Bill 15, An Act to make the health and social services system more effective, on Wednesday.

This massive bill -- which contains more than 1,100 articles -- recognizes from the outset the right of every person to receive "adequate, continuous, personalized and safe" health and social services.

It establishes the Santé Québec agency, which would be responsible for coordinating the network's operations, and provides for the appointment of a service quality and complaints commissioner.

The bill also aims to improve how pre-hospital emergency services are organized. It proposes that the Corporation d'urgences-santé fall under the responsibility of Santé Québec rather than the Health Ministry.

The bill raised concerns before it was even tabled, according to Québec solidaire health critic Vincent Marissal.

The health network is already "very shaken," said Marissal, who claimed Dubé is adding a "layer of uncertainty."

Dubé has previously said the bill will shake the system to its foundations and that he expects to experience more difficult times after its introduction.

"He comes in with his big clogs, like a cowboy, saying 'Get out of the way, it's going to shake up. Frankly, it's a bad way to operate," said Marissal.

Upon his arrival at the Quebec legislature on Wednesday, Dubé stated that Quebecers want a more humane and efficient health network.

"There will be no war," he said. "We will work together and we will succeed."

According to Liberal MNA André Fortin, the most important question is: "Will his bill succeed in having an impact on the quality of care that Quebecers receive?"

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 29, 2023.