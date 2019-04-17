

CTV Montreal





A tiny white horse with a pink mane has been spotted a number of times wandering Ile Sainte-Helene - seemingly without a care in the world.

The thing is: no one knows how it got there.

It was first spotted by Gilles Bouchard on a side road near the Biosphere while he was out walking on the island.

The pony, however, fled when he approached.

Bouchard created a Facebook page - 'Sauvons le mini-cheval' - dedicated to pony sightings on the island. Over 200 people have joined since its creation.

An jogger also posted an early morning sighting of the mini-pony, who is still wearing a bridle.

It's impossible to tell at this point exactly where the pony came from, or whether it is still on the island.

The Societe du Parc Jean Drapeau has not commented on the sightings.