MONTREAL -- Quebecers are on the edges of their seats on Tuesday, with a lot of news coming.

Not only will Premier François Legault announce today which regions' COVID-19 restrictions will ease, but Quebec's own famed groundhog will be indicating when he believes winter will let up.

This year, Fred la Marmotte in Val d'Espoir, in the Gaspé, is appearing on his own livestream, like counterparts across Canada. He's slated to make the prediction around 7 a.m.

Shubenacadie Sam in Nova Scotia and Wiarton Willie in Ontario are also both livestreaming, both around the same time.

According to Groundhog Day logic, if a groundhog sees its shadow on Feb. 2, it will go back into its burrow and six more weeks of winter will follow.