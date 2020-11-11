MONTREAL -- Students in Quebec will receive just two report cards, instead of three, according to an Oct. 8 announcement from the education minister on several changes to school board regulations.

Provincial examinations are also set to change.

“The big change is in the organization of the school year, which is normally built on three stages, '' said Éric Faguy, director of educational services at the Moyen-Côte-Nord Service Centre (formerly a school board).

2020-2021 will be divided into two evaluations, the first section will run from the first day of school to Dec. 22. The second section will run from then to the end of class.

“Usually, the first two steps are each worth 20 per cent and the third is worth 60 per cent,” says Faguy. This year, each report card will count for 50 per cent of the student's final mark.

But with fewer evaluations, there’s less runway for students to make up for undesirable marks.

“A young person who has, let's say, not succeeded in his first term will find himself in a difficult situation for the second term,” said Nelson Lamoureux, director of schools in Aguanish, Baie-Johan-Beetz and Natashan. “A student could technically have zero on the [first] two report cards and still pass his year if he obtains 100 per cent on the third step because it accounts for 60 per cent.”

However, reducing the number of report cards will not have an impact on the number of assessments in the classroom, said Lamoureux. “We will validate that the young person has understood and learned through evaluations as we progress in the learning. It's a feedback loop,” he says. “At the end of the day, there won't be any fewer evaluations, but they won't be at the pace they used to be."

PROVINCIAL TESTS

Provincial tests will also not count for as much, dropping from 20 per cent to 10 per cent. These are the compulsory reading and writing tests for fourth and sixth graders, mathematics for elementary graduates, and writing for high school students.

“The tests will be a little shorter than usual, so teachers and students will have less time to devote to them in the idea of freeing up more time in the school year for learning,” said Faguy.

CHANGES REFLECT PANDEMIC NEEDS

“It's a reality we will have to live with [this pandemic] for the next few months, even the next year,” said Lamoureux.

The ministry of education has added three days to the school calendar to be “used in particular for planning and training for teachers,” said Faguy.

COVID-19 will also force schools to change parent-teacher meetings. Parents of students attending Saint-François-Régis (Baie-Johan-Beetz), Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (Aguanish) and Notre-Dame-des-Anges (Natashquan) schools must make an appointment with teachers to meet them.

“We don't want there to be a whole troop of parents here at school waiting in the hallways to meet with teachers to make sure that we are respecting health,” said Lamoureux. Meetings will take place either over the phone, by videoconference, or face-to-face with face covering.