Ottawa is urging the Quebec government to increase the amount of funds it's willing to devote to Sherbrooke's bid to host the 2021 Francophonie Games.

Quebec has committed to spending $17 million on the games, while the city of Sherbrooke is willing to spend $5.5 million.

The federal government says it will match the spending by the city and the province but with the total cost of the games estimated at $80 million, the province would need to more than double its contribution in order to cover expenses.

A press attaché for Francophonie Minister Melanie Joly said the games represent a "great opportunity."

"We offer matching funding to the other two levels, dollar for dollar. Quebec is a full member of the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF) and must be serious," said Jeremy Ghio.

On Wednesday Quebec's Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie, Nadine Girault, pledged $17 million for the games on Wednesday.

New Brunswick had won the bid to host the games, but pulled out when the estimated costs ballooned from $17 million to $130 million.