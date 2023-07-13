Beyond the big top: Montreal circus market unites performers and talent bookers

Flip Fabrique performs their circus act at the International market of contemporary circus (MICC) festival in Montreal, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi Flip Fabrique performs their circus act at the International market of contemporary circus (MICC) festival in Montreal, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon