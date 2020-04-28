MONTREAL -- v> As Quebec announces its deconfinement plans, the League of Rights and Freedoms is asking provincial authorities to resist the appeal of governing by decree and of turning to mass surveillance.

Experts with the national organization gave these cautions at a press conference held by videoconference Tuesday morning.

Governance by decree—any situation where leaders suddenly hand down rules and laws , with no built-in system of challenge or debate—is an opaque way to make decisions, said the president of the League, Université de Montréal political philosophy professor Christian Nadeau.

These kinds of decrees only take into account the opinions of a limited few individuals, he said.

Since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, the Quebec government has introduced six decrees and 26 ministerial orders.

Democracy and the rule of law are taking a beating these days, said Nadeau.

The government’s usual watchdogs, such as unions and civil society, have been sent to the doghouse, he added.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on April 28, 2020.