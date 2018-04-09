

In the midst of tax season, security experts are warning Canadians to be wary of fraudsters claiming to be calling from the Canada Revenue Agency.

The callers often tell their potential victims there is a warrant out for their arrest and, if they don’t transfer funds the fraudsters claim are owed on tax returns, they will be arrested.

Montrealer Joe Di Filippo was the recipient of one such call, which was left on his voicemail. He said he knew it was a scam but called the number back to tell them he was reporting them to the CRA’s fraud department.

According to the RCMP, these types of scams typically target the most vulnerable members of society, including recent immigrants and the elderly. Louise Laplante said she also received the call and feels lucky she didn’t fall for it.

“Don’t panic, don’t be scared, I asked the RCPM after (being called) three times,” she said. “I was vulnerable, I had been in the hospital, I was shaken anyway. Even if it does shake you, or they’ve got you at a bad time, don’t just give in.”

On its website, the CRA warns Canadians about the scam and provides transcripts of some of the phone calls that have been reported. The CRA reminds Canadians they will never contact them by phone urgently demanding payment.

Anyone who receives a fraudulent call is urged to report it to the Canadian anti-fraud centre.