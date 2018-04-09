Beware of fraudulant calls claiming to be from the Canada Revenue Agency
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, April 9, 2018 8:04AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 9, 2018 3:33PM EDT
In the midst of tax season, security experts are warning Canadians to be wary of fraudsters claiming to be calling from the Canada Revenue Agency.
The callers often tell their potential victims there is a warrant out for their arrest and, if they don’t transfer funds the fraudsters claim are owed on tax returns, they will be arrested.
Montrealer Joe Di Filippo was the recipient of one such call, which was left on his voicemail. He said he knew it was a scam but called the number back to tell them he was reporting them to the CRA’s fraud department.
According to the RCMP, these types of scams typically target the most vulnerable members of society, including recent immigrants and the elderly. Louise Laplante said she also received the call and feels lucky she didn’t fall for it.
“Don’t panic, don’t be scared, I asked the RCPM after (being called) three times,” she said. “I was vulnerable, I had been in the hospital, I was shaken anyway. Even if it does shake you, or they’ve got you at a bad time, don’t just give in.”
On its website, the CRA warns Canadians about the scam and provides transcripts of some of the phone calls that have been reported. The CRA reminds Canadians they will never contact them by phone urgently demanding payment.
Anyone who receives a fraudulent call is urged to report it to the Canadian anti-fraud centre.
Latest Montreal News
- Two of six co-accused plead guilty to roles in bizarre plot to kidnapping baby
- Bissonnette hearing this week as lawyers challenge 150-year sentence
- Body in Humboldt Broncos bus crash misidentified: justice ministry
- Brendan Gallagher says Habs struggled to find solutions for their woes
- Group asks court to overturn REM exemption from environmental assessment