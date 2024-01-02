Bettez scores in OT, Montreal edges Ottawa 3-2 in PWHL debut for both teams
Ann-Sophie Bettez scored 64 seconds into overtime as Montreal recorded a 3-2 win over Ottawa in the inaugural game for both Professional Women’s Hockey League teams on Tuesday night in front of 8,318 fans at TD Place.
Claire Dalton and Laura Stacey also scored for Montreal. Ann-Renée Desbiens was solid turning away 26 shots.
Katerina Mrázová and Hayley Scamurra scored for Ottawa. Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 19 shots, including a penalty shot.
With the game tied 1-1 Mrázová got a rebound at the side of the net and made no mistake to give Ottawa the lead at 5:16 of the third.
Montreal’s Stacey tied the game at 14:22 when she was able to settle a bouncing puck and send it over Maschmeyer’s shoulder.
After 40 minutes Ottawa had the advantage in shots, 22-13, but the score was tied 1-1.
Montreal captain Marie-Philip Poulin had a great chance to get her team on the board when she was awarded a penalty shot at 7:52, but Maschmeyer denied her the five-hole.
Ottawa thought they had opened the scoring at 11:21 off a goal by Mikyla Grant-Mentis, but after video review it was determined the puck went in under the net, but at 16:23 there was no denying Scamurra’s power-play goal.
Scamurra took a pass from Zoe Boyd and went bar down to beat Desbiens, but just over a minute later Montreal tied the game when Dalton got a shot through traffic.
A scoreless first period saw Ottawa outshoot Montreal 10-4. Ottawa had the better of the chances, but failed to capitalize on its three power-play chances, including a 17-second two-player advantage.
INTERESTING STAT
With a crowd of 8,318, Ottawa set a North American attendance record for professional women's hockey.
NOTES
U.S. ambassador David Cohen and Japanese ambassador Kanji Yamanouchi were on hand for the game.
UP NEXT
Ottawa: Plays in Boston on Jan. 8.
Montreal: Head to Minnesota for a game on Saturday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan 02, 2024.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
-
AMBER ALERT
AMBER ALERT Police in Montreal issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Man fatally shot by Winnipeg police was international student, lawyer says
The lawyer assisting the family of a man fatally shot by Winnipeg police on New Year's Eve has confirmed the man's identity.
AMBER ALERT Police in Montreal issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old
An Amber Alert has been issued for a one-year-old child missing from the Lachine borough in Montreal. Police are asking for the public's help in finding Zeynab Cherrabi El Alaoui, who has been missing since 9:25 a.m. Tuesday from a home on Louis Basile Pigeon St.
BREAKING Bettez scores in OT, Montreal edges Ottawa 3-2 in PWHL debut for both teams
Ann-Sophie Bettez scored 64 seconds into overtime as Montreal recorded a 3-2 win over Ottawa in the inaugural game for both Professional Women’s Hockey League teams on Tuesday night in front of 8,318 fans at TD Place.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is free and reflecting on prison term for conspiring to kill her abusive mother
Gypsy Rose Blanchard said she has found a way to forgive her mother -- and herself. But it has been a long journey from years of abuse and the darkest parts of her life splashed across tabloids to living in prison.
Air Transat flight attendants reject tentative contract deal
Flight attendants at Air Transat have voted to reject a tentative deal with the Canadian leisure carrier.
A Hamas official killed in a Beirut strike had been on Israel's hit list for years
Saleh Arouri, the deputy political head of Hamas and a founder of the group's military wing, had been in Israel's sights for years before he was killed in a drone strike in a southern suburb of Beirut on Tuesday.
Airbnb, Vrbo weigh in on the feds' proposed short-term rental changes aimed at improving access to housing
With the federal government now accepting public and stakeholder feedback on their pledged incoming national crackdown on short-term rentals, major players in the market are hoping Ottawa considers the potential tourism and affordability impacts of the proposed tax changes.
Sask. police say thieves used chains to drag away ATM full of cash
RCMP say two people used a stolen truck and chains to steal an ATM machine full of cash from a business in Shaunavon, Sask., on Dec. 30.
'We'll never know': N.S. wildfire victim grateful for new home, says unanswered questions remain
Although grateful to be back in their neighbourhoods again, some Nova Scotia wildfire victims are questioning the end of the RCMP investigation into what caused the massive fires.
Toronto
-
JUST IN
JUST IN Man seriously injured after being 'grazed' by bullet in west Toronto shooting
A man is has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting on Tuesday night in west Toronto’s York area.
-
10 passengers injured after transit bus drives into oncoming traffic, crashes into ditch near Mississauga-Toronto border
Ten passengers are injured after a Mississauga transit bus drove into oncoming traffic on a Toronto highway, collided with a vehicle and crashed into a ditch Tuesday morning.
-
Fight onboard Toronto subway sparked delays, mass crowding at Union Station on New Year's Eve
A fight onboard a subway train in Toronto on New Year’s Eve sparked a series of transit delays that led to mass crowding at Union Station, the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) said in a statement.
Atlantic
-
'We'll never know': N.S. wildfire victim grateful for new home, says unanswered questions remain
Although grateful to be back in their neighbourhoods again, some Nova Scotia wildfire victims are questioning the end of the RCMP investigation into what caused the massive fires.
-
'The first thing I noticed was chaos': Patient describes overcrowding, overworked staff at Fredericton hospital
A New Brunswick man is sharing his five-day experience as a patient at Fredericton’s Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital, describing what he calls a “complete collapse” of its emergency department this past week.
-
2024 shaping up to be a costly year for Maritimers
The year 2024 brings tax hikes and rate increases for Maritimers.
London
-
'Tough start to the New Year': 17-year-old driver charged after travelling 176 km/h on Highway 401
It’ll be a very expensive lesson for one teenaged driver after Middlesex County OPP clocked them allegedly travelling 176 km/h on Highway 401 on New Years Day.
-
London man charged after obtaining sexual services, sexually assaulting woman
A 42-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly met with a woman at a south London, Ont. hotel and sexually assaulted her after demanding services she did not consent to.
-
'It’s been a long journey': New hotel opens its doors in St. Thomas, Ont. after years of delays
The second major chain hotel in St. Thomas is now open for business. After a soft opening on Dec. 28, 2023, the Holiday Inn and Suites opened its doors, nearly four years after the initial announcement in 2019.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadian couple lives on cruise ships — with no plans to return to land
With 75 countries and territories visited, a retired Canadian couple is making the most of life as they cruise full-time, from coast to coast. They're part of a growing trend of people opting to retire at sea.
-
Test drive turns into stunt driving charges for Sudbury suspect
A young person in Sudbury who took a vehicle out for a test drive on Regent Street on Tuesday has been charged with stunt driving.
-
Police watchdog called in after person in custody dies during domestic violence investigation in Sudbury
The Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a suspect died Tuesday morning in Sudbury when police responded to an intimate partner violence call.
Calgary
-
Dale Hodges, longest-serving Calgary city councillor, remembered by peers
Former Calgary city councillor Dale Hodges passed away on Sunday from a lengthy illness. He was 82.
-
Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now
The 5 priciest homes for sale in Calgary.
-
Professional Women's Hockey League inspires female athletes in Calgary
Calgary doesn't have a team in the league, but the local hockey community is excited about the doors it will open for women who want to play professionally.
Kitchener
-
WATCH
WATCH Video shows pickup being stolen from Kitchener driveway
A Kitchener man is sharing security footage of a vehicle theft in his neighbourhood in hopes of preventing similar incidents.
-
Last tent gone from Roos Island
For the first time in more than a year, Roos Island in Kitchener’s Victoria Park is empty.
-
Police investigating Kitchener and North Dumfries break-ins
Police are asking homeowners to take extra precautions after six break-ins were reported in Kitchener and North Dumfries over the last month.
Vancouver
-
Group of sea lions set up extended residency in Vancouver's Coal Harbour
Between the sea planes, and the boats and the tourists, there is usually a lot going on in Coal Harbour – but a group of visitors from California have become the centre of attention lately.
-
As Vancouver rings in another New Year without fireworks, some suggest alternative light shows
Crowds gathered in Vancouver's Coal Harbour on New Year's Eve even though no fireworks lit up the sky when the clock struck midnight.
-
What are British Columbians' new year's resolutions?
The second day of the year was a cold and dreary one. But that didn’t deter 84-year-old Derek from pursuing his new year’s resolutions on Tuesday—which include three laps of Oak Bay High’s running track on a regular basis and 200 squats per week.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton new-home arsons linked to extortion scheme: sources
Brand new, unoccupied homes have been going up in flames all over Edmonton, and sources tell CTV News Edmonton the fires are related to an extortion scheme.
-
Edmonton New Year's Eve stabbing victim in critical condition asks for public financial help
The sister of one of the men stabbed in central Edmonton on New Year's Eve said Tuesday he's going to recover but is seeking help to provide for his family.
-
Police seek missing teen boy in Ponoka, Alta.
RCMP in Ponoka, Alta., are asking for the public's help to find a 14-year-old boy missing since last week.
Windsor
-
Windsor 'closer' to resolution with bridge company and its derelict homes
Coun. Kieran McKenzie is hopeful the city won’t need to use the new vacant home tax to see west end improvements.
-
Canadian 'Blue Loonies' celebrate Michigan's Rose Bowl win
When a rollercoaster Rose Bowl resulted in the University of Michigan punching its ticket to the college football finals Monday, a couple of committed Canadian fans were in the stands.
-
Police dog helps track down suspect who broke into east-end home
A 24-year-old man has been charged after allegedly breaking into an east-end residence in the early morning hours of Tuesday.
Regina
-
Regina traffic stops for burned-out lights lead to sexual assault arrest, drug seizure
What started as separate stops for burned-out tail lights led to arrests for drug trafficking and sexual assault.
-
Sask. police say thieves used chains to drag away ATM full of cash
RCMP say two people used a stolen truck and chains to steal an ATM machine full of cash from a business in Shaunavon, Sask., on Dec. 30.
-
'He was the news department': Family and friends remember long time Regina news manager Frank Flegel
A long-time Regina news manager who guided CKCK Television News throughout the 1970s and 80s has died.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa scores first goal, but comes up short in historic PWHL home opener
A scoreless first period turned into a 3-2 thrilling overtime win for PWHL Montreal after Kristin O'Neill got the golden goal against Ottawa in the nation's capital.
-
AMBER ALERT
AMBER ALERT Police in Montreal issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old
An Amber Alert has been issued for a one-year-old child missing from the Lachine borough in Montreal. Police are asking for the public's help in finding Zeynab Cherrabi El Alaoui, who has been missing since 9:25 a.m. Tuesday from a home on Louis Basile Pigeon St.
-
Here’s what you need to know about Ontario's new towing rules
Starting this month, the province becomes responsible for certifying tow operators, drivers and vehicle storage operators.
Saskatoon
-
New year means new fees for Saskatoon residents
A new year is bringing plenty of new fees and costs for Saskatoon taxpayers.
-
'There are hazards': Sask. lake village warning ice fishers of potential dangers
The Resort Village of Candle Lake is warning ice fishers to be cautious after a pressure ridge formed on Deep Bay on Saturday.
-
Saskatoon residents urged to use caution around the Costco Coyote
Wildlife experts say the mild weather is keeping coyotes around, and they’re reminding people to be careful.