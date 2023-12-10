Best in Quebec film to be celebrated at Gala Quebec Cinema

The Gala Québec Cinéma will celebrate its 25th anniversary Sunday evening, and Noovo is set to present the major awards ceremony showcasing the best of the Quebec film industry.

The films 'Viking' by Stéphane Lafleur and 'Babysitter' by Monia Chokri, will be favourites for the evening, which will be hosted by Jay Du Temple, well known to Noovo audiences for his six seasons as the face of reality show 'Occupation Double.'

'Viking,' which topped the nominations with 18, has already begun its collecting awards. The film won seven Iris awards during the Gala Artisans Thursday evening at Studio TD in Montreal. The feature film was notably rewarded for the quality of its visual effects and costumes, as well as its casting.

'Babysitter' earned 14 nominations, but came away empty-handed in the eight categories presented during the Gala Artisans.

The two films will face off again on Sunday evening, with Lafleur and Chokri both in the running for best film and best direction, along with Pascal Plante for 'Les chambres rouges' and Francis Leclerc for 'Le plongeur.'

To be eligible for this year's gala, films had to be released between March 2022 and August 2023.

In competition to win best male performance in a leading role are Guillaume Cyr ('Arseneault et fils'), Patrick Hivon ('Babysitter'), Steve Laplante ('Viking'), Henri Picard ('Le plongeur') and Luc Picard ('Confessions').

As for actresses in a leading role, five women are in the running: Larissa Corriveau ('Viking'), Kelly Depeault ('Noémie dit oui'), Hélène Florent ('Une femme respectable'), Léane Labrèche-Dor ('Les hommes de ma mère') and Sara Montpetit ('Falcon Lake').

This year, the Iris tribute will be awarded to actor Rémy Girard.

For this first edition of the Gala Québec Cinéma on its airwaves, Noovo promises a 'revisited' formula with moments that are 'sometimes comical, sometimes touching.' Bell Media has taken over hosting duties from Radio-Canada, which decided to end its agreement with this gala last year.

Antoine Bertrand, Christine Beaulieu, Chloé Djandji, Patrick Huard, Anik Jean, Kat Levac, Alexis Martin and Pascale Montpetit are among presenters, organizers announced.

The gala, will be recorded from Studios Grandé in Montreal and begins at 8 p.m. Sunday evening on Noovo.

- Noovo and CTV News are owned by Bell Media Inc.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 10, 2023.