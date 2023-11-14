Bengals QB Joe Burrow dons father's Montreal Alouettes vintage jersey pre-game
One of the NFL's top quarterbacks will be tuning in to the CFL Grey Cup on Sunday and like rooting for the Als.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow strolled into his team's game against the Houston Texans wearing the No. 16 Montreal Alouettes jersey worn by his father, Jimmy Burrow.
The elder Burrow played defensive back for the Als from 1977-1980, winning a Grey Cup in 1977.
The Alouettes will face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Hamilton on Sunday in the 110th edition of the game.
Montreal booked its place in the game after beating rivals Toronto Argonauts 38-17 on Saturday.
Guilbeault, Poilievre point fingers over Senate pressure to pass farm fuel bill
Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault is calling out Pierre Poilievre's push to pass a bill seeking to scrap the carbon tax on farm fuels, saying that if the Conservative leader had 'any sense of moral decency,' he would 'admit' the fuel price currently only applies to a small percentage of farm fuels.
The Royal Canadian Mint unveils the first coins bearing the face of King Charles III
The Royal Canadian Mint officially unveiled the first coins bearing the face of King Charles III on Tuesday.
BREAKING Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade during U.K. game
Police in England arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game.
'We feel stuck': Toronto couple pushes for bylaw to control smoke-spread from neighbouring homes
A Toronto couple is lobbying for a new bylaw that would ban people from allowing second-hand smoke to spread into a home from a neighbouring unit.
Here's the photo of Tony the spectacled bear that won a Canadian the Nature Photographer of the Year award
A Canadian photographer has been named Photographer of the Year by Nature Talks, while another Canada-based photographer earned top spot in the landscape category.
BREAKING Northern Manitoba First Nation says member has died in Ukraine
The chief of a First Nation in northern Manitoba says one of the community's residents has died after going to fight in Ukraine.
'Walked the talk': Canadian peace activist killed in Hamas attack remembered
The close friend of a Canadian peace activist who was killed during Hamas’s October 7 attacks on Israel is being remembered as someone who “walked the talk” and knew how to connect with people of diverse experiences.
'Take immediate action': Canadian health organizations call on health ministers to suspend nicotine pouch sales
Canadian health organizations are calling on health ministers to suspend nicotine pouches sales until protections can be put in place for youth.
Canadian military veteran who criticized COVID-19 vaccine mandate pleads guilty
A former Canadian soldier who protested the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine requirements is facing a maximum punishment of dismissal with disgrace after pleading guilty in a military court Tuesday.
Amtrak touts proposed Toronto-Chicago rail corridor, as Via tempers expectations
Amtrak is making a sales pitch to connect its lines in Detroit to Via Rail tracks across the border, hoping to lay the ground for passenger service between Toronto and Chicago.
Federal government announces $1.2B in loans to spur rental construction in Toronto
The federal government said Tuesday that it will help build more than 2,600 rental homes in Toronto by providing $1.2 billion worth of fully repayable low-interest loans.
13-year-old facing charges after junior high school assault: Halifax police
Police say a 13-year-old is facing charges after an incident at school in the Spryfield area of Halifax last week.
N.B. man arrested after allegedly fleeing from police into field full of cattle
The New Brunswick RCMP says a man wanted on outstanding warrants has been arrested following a foot pursuit in Elm Hill.
N.S. driver allegedly strikes construction worker: RCMP
An Eastern Passage, N.S., man is facing two charges after he allegedly struck a construction worker with a car on Friday night.
Crash closes Highway 83 outside Exeter
Ornge air ambulance was called in and a spokesperson confirmed with CTV News that one patient is being taken to Victoria Hospital in London
'This affected everyone': Sarnia mayor critical of lack of transparency in Bluewater Health cyber-attack
The mayor of Sarnia said he’s disappointed by the way Bluewater Health has managed public dissemination of information regarding a ransomware attack at its hospitals.
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Jurors in the London attack trial hear closing arguments from the defence
According to CTV News Windsor’s Michelle Maluske, the courtroom is the busiest it’s ever been since the trial started 11 weeks a go — with lots of members of the Muslim communities from both London and Windsor in attendance.
Funeral for woman found murdered in Sudbury woods
After the body of Carol Fournier, 40, was found in a wooded area of Sudbury last week, she is being laid to rest in a funeral service in Timmins on Tuesday.
Ontario to ban unpaid restaurant trial shifts
Ontario is planning to explicitly ban unpaid trial shifts for restaurant and hospitality workers, while also strengthening rules against deducting employee wages in the event of customer theft.
Northwestern Ont. man jailed at least 15 years for murdering his brother
A northern Ontario man who stabbed his much younger stepbrother to death must serve at least 15 years in prison, a judge has ruled.
Calgary bull rider Nick Tetz looking to make history at PBR National Finals
Last year, Nick Tetz realized a dream when he was crowned the 2022 PBR (Professional Bull Rider) Canada champ. This year, the 23-year-old from Calgary would love to make some history.
Feds give Calgary $228M for housing
Canada's federal government is providing the City of Calgary with $228 million from its Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF).
Search in Dover connected to deadly Marlborough Park shooting, Calgary police confirm
Calgary police have confirmed a heavy police presence in the community of Dover on Monday night is connected to a fatal shooting in the community of Marlborough Park earlier that same day.
Police tactical team spotted at Cambridge, Ont. magic mushroom shop
Police were seen carrying bags out of a magic mushroom dispensary in Cambridge, Ont. on Tuesday.
Home, being pulled by a tractor, goes into the ditch
Drivers are being asked to avoid Cockshutt Road, just south of Brantford, after a home being pulled by tractor ended up in a ditch.
Ont. man facing thousands in medical bills after mother falls ill on trip from Nigeria
Tony Nwokoro is fighting to save his mother’s life.
B.C. judge rejects bid for conditional sentence in 'egregious' sexual assault case
A B.C. man who pleaded guilty to the "egregious" sexual assault of an unconscious Indigenous girl in Prince George will spend one year in jail after the judge rejected a joint submission asking for a conditional sentence.
Radio 'jammers,' cash and drugs seized in Surrey traffic stop, RCMP say
A traffic stop in Surrey earlier this month led to the seizure of four illegal police radio jammers, as well as cash and drugs, according to local Mounties.
Strathcona County stabbing suspect dies in Edmonton crash: police
A woman is in hospital after a stabbing in Strathcona County on Tuesday morning, and police say her attacker died several hours later in a crash.
Manslaughter charge laid in death of 5-year-old foster child
A 47-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a five-year-old boy south of Edmonton last year.
$2.2M in drugs, cash found in record-setting Red Deer bust
One man has been charged in connection to Red Deer's largest drug bust ever.
Active investigation underway after stabbing on Southdale Drive
Windsor police have launched an investigation after a stabbing in the Remington Park area.
Pedestrian killed after collision in Leamington
Essex County OPP say a pedestrian has died after a collision in Leamington.
'Backbone of our community': Structural damage forcing aging small town Sask. arenas to shutdown
Two rural Saskatchewan arenas in Edenwold and Francis have been forced to close for the season after both were deemed unsafe due to structural damage.
Regina, REAL funding gap for 2024 close to $5M, city document shows
The Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) will be asking the city for more than $5.8 million for its 2024 operating budget, about five times more than the city was planning on providing, a city document shows.
Swift Current Broncos head coach suspended indefinitely
The Swift Current Broncos have suspended head coach Devan Praught indefinitely for an alleged violation of the Western Hockey League (WHL) Standards of Conduct, the team said in a news release on Tuesday.
Man charged for assault and anti-Semitic statements at Kanata gas station
A 50-year-old Carleton Place man has been charged for assault and making anti-Semitic statements at a gas station in Kanata.
-
NEW
NEW OC Transpo head 'very pleased' with bus route review as Transit Commission debates budget
The city's Transit Commission discussed the results of the OC Transpo Bus Route Review at Tuesday's meeting, which will see some 200-series bus routes cancelled and buses redirected off residential streets with low ridership.
Health officials release 'action plan' to take pressure off Saskatoon hospitals
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says its new "action plan" will help take the pressure of Saskatoon's embattled hospitals.
Saskatoon police airplane captures high-speed getaway on camera
The Saskatoon Police Service air support unit released dramatic video of a dangerous high-speed pursuit on Monday, and they say it's not an isolated incident.
Saskatoon firefighters rescue five cats after major house blaze
The Saskatoon Fire Department says five cats were evacuated alive and no one was injured in a major fire that seriously damaged two homes on Monday.