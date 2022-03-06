Beloved Montreal choir conductor Iwan Edwards dies at 84

An acclaimed Montreal choir conductor has passed away at 84.

A man with a long list of achievements, Iwan Edwards was a prominent and beloved figure in Montreal’s music world for decades.

Originally from Wales, Edwards moved to Montreal in 1965.

During his time in the city, he taught music to children, founded the St. Lawrence Choir, was chorus master of the Montreal Symphony Orchestra, became head of McGill University’s choral department, and served as the original artistic director for the Canadian Chamber Choir, among other accomplishments.

He was pronounced a Member of the Order of Canada in 1995 and received the Queen’s Golden Jubilee Medal in 2002.

We were so very saddened to learn of the passing of Iwan Edwards, our founding conductor. We remember with so much love, gratitude and fond memories Iwan's humble nature, his servitude to the music, his great sense of humour, and his generosity of spirit.

Facebook was flooded Friday and Saturday with posts from former students and colleagues praising Edwards and the impact he had on their lives.

Opera singer Zarya Rubin-Fogelson has known Edwards since she was a child, when she participated in the FACE Treble Choir, which was led by Edwards at the time.

“He gave me more than just my love of singing and perfect British diction, he instilled in me a sense of pride, excellence, and perseverance, that nothing less than my very, very, very best effort was acceptable,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

Rubin-Fogelson and many others say he inspired them to incorporate music into their lives, be it on a professional or personal level.

”I’m not sure he knew the impact he had on so many lives,” she said. “Those of us who pursued careers in music and those of us who didn’t. He was a giant. A mentor. A father figure. A friend. An inspiration.”