MONTREAL -- The CRTC began public hearings Wednesday morning into Bell's plan to buy the French-language V television network.

Bell says the purchase would give viewers more choice in original programs and news content.

If the deal is approved, it would give Bell 21 per cent of the French-language TV ratings.

Karine Moses, president of Bell Media Québec, argued that traditional TVA stations would have a 24 per cent share and Radio Canada almost 13 per cent.

Quebecor, which owns TVA, opposes the deal, saying it would have serious consequences on the quality of French television in Quebec.

Bell is the parent company of CTV.



- With files from The Canadian Press