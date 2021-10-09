MONTREAL -- Fans hoping to Live La Vida Loca are showing proof of vaccination and wearing masks at tonight's Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias concert.

It's the first at-capacity even the Bell Centre has hosted since March 2020.

Concert organizer Evenko says it's following the province's health rules, which were relaxed earlier this week for large venues.

Evenko has sold over 15,000 tickets for tonight's show.

But despite COVID cases on the decline, some doctors say this might be too soon to have such large gatherings.

"I think we have not mastered or controlled the fourth wave. We still have over 500 cases daily in the last few weeks," said infectious disease specialist Dr. Donald Vinh. "We are starting to see [a] slight decrease in community cases, but we still have [a] high number of cases hospitalized, including ICU where 50 per cent capacity [is] devoted to COVID patients."

But despite the ongoing COVID risks, it wasn't enough to stop excited fans from showing up.

Tonight's performance will be a test run for the Bell Centre as it prepares for the Habs' first regular-season home game against the New York Rangers next Saturday.