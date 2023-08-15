BEI opens probe after motorcyclist dies during Quebec police intervention

Quebec's police watchdog has opened an investigation after a motorcyclist died on Tuesday during a police intervention involving the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) in Mirabel, Que.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) has not immediately confirmed the nature of the police intervention, but several media outlets reported that the man riding his motorcycle died while attempting to flee from SQ officers.

The agency responsible for investigating all cases where a person dies or suffers serious injury during a police intervention has assigned five investigators to begin work on this case.

The BEI was supposed to issue a more detailed press release at a later date to provide further details on the event. No information has been released regarding the identity of the motorcyclist.

According to Québec 511, Autoroute 15 was closed southbound around noon at Côte-St-Pierre due to a motorcycle crash.

An hour after the closure, the traffic jam had already stretched for eight kilometres, and traffic in the area was difficult throughout the afternoon. All lanes were finally reopened shortly after 6 p.m.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the BEI by visiting its website.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 11, 2023.