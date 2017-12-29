

The Canadian Press





The provincial agency in charge of investigating police is examining the death of a 22-year-old man shot and killed by police in Umiujaq, Nunavik.

Umiujaq is a small Inuit community, home to less than 450 people, near the Eastern shore of the Hudson Bay.

The Bureau des Enquetes Independantes (BEI) did not specify the exact date of the event in a press release.

However, according to information gathered by officials at the BEI, the police went to the man's house to arrest him.

When they arrived, the man allegedly refused to follow them.

A police officer remained on the spot with the man, while another officer returned to the station to obtain a warrant to enter the home.

During this absence, the man left his home armed with knives and went to the community center where activities were taking place, according to the BEI statement.

Police officers tried to prevent him from entering the community center, but the young man then turned towards the officers and charged. The police then shot at him.

The young man was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Seven BEI investigators were tasked with investigating this event.

The BEI's mission is to investigate, at the request of the Minister of Public Safety, in all cases where a person other than a police officer on duty dies or suffers a serious injury by a firearm used by a police officer during a fire or a police intervention.