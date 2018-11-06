Featured Video
BEI investigating death of inmate in custody
A man sits on a bench outside Montreal's courthouse on June 14, 2016 (CTV Montreal/Pedro Querido)
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, November 6, 2018 1:21PM EST
The Bureau of independent investigations (BEI) is looking into the death of an inmate who was hurt while in police custody.
A 42-year-old man was arrested on Oct. 21 in Montreal and three days later was brought to the municipal courthouse, where he fell and was seriously hurt.
The man was taken hospital to be treated for his injuries but he did not recover, and died on Nov. 4.
Seven investigators from the BEI are looking into the death to determine if what they have been told about the death is actually what occurred.
