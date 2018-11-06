

CTV Montreal





The Bureau of independent investigations (BEI) is looking into the death of an inmate who was hurt while in police custody.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on Oct. 21 in Montreal and three days later was brought to the municipal courthouse, where he fell and was seriously hurt.

The man was taken hospital to be treated for his injuries but he did not recover, and died on Nov. 4.

Seven investigators from the BEI are looking into the death to determine if what they have been told about the death is actually what occurred.