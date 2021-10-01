MONTREAL -- Quebec's independent bureau of investigation (BEI) is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the death of a man shot by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) in Sainte-Adèle, in the Laurentians.

According to a version of the facts provided by the SQ, police officers were called to a cottage on Lesage Street Thursday at 9:50 p.m.

Officers say upon their arrival, they tried in vain to communicate with a 44-year-old man inside the building.

The force claims the man then plunged his hand into a backpack and officers responded by attempting to subdue him with a taser, without success.

Police say the man pulled a firearm from the bag and that's when an officer fired at least one projectile in the direction of the man.

He was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The BEI says it is sending five investigators to the scene of the shooting and Montreal police (SPVM) will provide two forensic technicians to act as support in the case.

