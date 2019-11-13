MONTREAL - A man was hospitalized on Wednesday following his arrest by Longueuil police, prompting an investigation by the BEI.

Longueuil police responded to a hit-and-run call around 7:35 a.m. according to an account of the event posted online by the Independent Bureau of Investigations (BEI), who investigate when people are injured during police operations.

Officers located a vehicle on Route 116 and arrested the car's driver and passenger.

Police drove the two men to a local station.

While officers detained him, one of the men began convulsing.

Paramedics rushed him to the hospital where his health status was unknown on Wednesday afternoon.

Eight BEI investigators, assisted by two forensic technicians provided by the SQ, will work the case, the agency said.

Anyone with information on the case is being asked to communicate with the BEI on their website.