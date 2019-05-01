

CTV Montreal





Quebec's police investigations bureau is looking into a police chase that ended with a 26-year-old man being injured in Ormstown.

On Tuesday police officers in the town spotted someone driving an all-terrain vehicle down the street, even though off-road vehicles are not allowed to be used on the street.

Police attempted to stop the driver but he fled and officers lost him in the dark.

However a search for tracks turned up the man: he had driven his ATV into a house and was seriously injured in the collision with the wall.

The man was taken to hospital and he is expected to survive, although the nature of his injuries has not been disclosed.