Featured Video
Behind-the-scenes look: Elections Quebec preps for huge undertaking on Oct. 1
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, July 31, 2018 5:12PM EDT
It's a busy time for Elections Quebec – with just over eight weeks left until voters decide who will form the next government.
Getting ready for that day is a huge undertaking.
Take a behind-the-scenes look at the logistics.
Latest Montreal News
- Opposition wants to know who is paying excess costs for 300 new STM buses
- Political fantasy: Quebec erotic boutique reserves name on election website
- Unanswered questions over cost of 300 new buses
- Kouakou's family pens open letter to potential kidnapper
- 'Johnny Football' to make CFL debut against Ti-Cats