'Beeline' on de Castelnau Street offers urban flower route for pollinators
Montreal's de Castelnau Street is getting a "beeline" -- an urban flower route that helps travelling pollinators safely get from one green space to another.
The famed avenue is closed to cars from St-Laurent Boulevard to Fullum Street starting May 20, also World Bee Day.
Pedestrians can enjoy raised flowerbeds and urban greenspaces that connect larger green spaces. The beeline also includes educational murals and bee hotels.
Pollinators need our help to survive in the city, said Fiona O'Brien, director of marketing for Danone, a project sponsor.
"Just like we require sidewalks and highways to move from place to place, bees require plants to move from area to area and return to the hive. So in urban areas where we often cut down plants and don't regenerate some of these spaces, it's often difficult for bees to move," she said.
Pollinators are essential to our food supply, explained Adele Grenouilleau of Pollinator Partnership Canada, who said natural habitats are declining, meaning bees can't find food or a place to nest.
"Between 75 per cent and 95 per cent of all flowering plants need pollination. Pollinators are really important for the food that we eat. There's a saying that one out of three bites on our plates we have thanks to pollinators – vegetables, fruits, almonds," she said.
Planting native nectar species and flowering plants that bloom at different times during the summer is another way to help, said Emma Despland, a biology professor at Concordia University.
The "No Mow May" movement helps bugs and bees too, said André-Philippe Drapeau Picard, a biologist and entomologist with the Insectarium.
"Reducing the mowing frequency allows the plants to bloom, such as dandelions, but also clovers, wild strawberries, too, so it provides food for the pollinators, especially in the spring when they are not that many flowers blooming at that time."
Avoid the manicured lawn look and let it grow for the pollinators, he said.
"Go out, leave the plants there, leave the habitat as natural as possible and just enjoy the show."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Liberal gun control legislation passes House of Commons
The federal Liberal government's gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the House of Commons on Thursday. While the majority of MPs voted to see the bill pass into the Senate, two Liberal MPs who represent northern ridings sided with the Conservatives in voting against the legislation.
WestJet cancels 100-plus flights as pilot strike looms and customers scramble
WestJet cancelled more than 100 flights on Thursday after talks with the pilots' union hit a 'critical impasse,' throwing travel plans into turmoil for thousands of passengers ahead of the May long weekend.
Want a better night’s sleep? Stop looking at the clock, study suggests
If you often find yourself lying awake at night, trying to figure out how many hours you’ll get if you can just fall asleep at that exact second, a new study says constantly checking the time is making your insomnia worse.
Many young Canadian professionals are at a mental health ‘breaking point,’ new study finds
A recent report published by the Boston Consulting Group has found that five million young professionals in Canada are in need of mental health support.
These are the deadliest Canadian TV series, according to BonusFinder Canada
New research from BonusFinder Canada reveals the deadliest Canadian TV shows, with ‘Wynonna Earp’ on the top as the Canadian show with the highest percentage of dead characters.
What really happened during Prince Harry and Meghan’s New York car chase?
There’s no denying the echoes to the late Princess Diana’s 1997 death in a car crash in Paris. More than 25 years on, her son and his wife were pursued through the streets of New York City this week in what their team called a “near catastrophic” car chase.
WATCH | 'We have the baby': Infant kidnapped during car theft found safe in Texas ravine
Body-camera footage shows the dramatic moment police officers in Texas tracked down a 6-month-old baby after it had been kidnapped during a car theft.
Are you using AI tools like ChatGPT in your day-to-day life? We want to hear from you
Artificial intelligence-powered tools such as ChatGPT have exploded online over the last several months. If you're using AI in your day-to-day life, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Tiff Macklem stresses need for vigilance, points to household debt as key risk in Canada's financial system
The Bank of Canada highlighted early signs of financial stress among Canadian households as one of the key risks in the financial system. The unprecedented increase in interest rates has raised the costs for households, a vulnerability if a recession were to occur.
Toronto
-
Violent crash at Brampton intersection caught on home security footage
CTV News has obtained security footage of a horrific crash in Brampton that sent two people to hospital and led to charges for a 21-year-old driver.
-
Northern Ontario First Nation gathers in Toronto to launch land theft case
Dozens of members of an Ontario First Nation gathered in Toronto on Thursday as part of their efforts to reclaim their land and prized possessions.
-
'Do not consume': Health Canada recalls brand of mushroom sold in Ontario
Health Canada has issued a recall notice for a brand of mushroom sold in Ontario, and possibly distributed in other provinces, due to listeria contamination.
Atlantic
-
Coroner's jury recommends changes inside Saint John correctional centre, following inmate's COVID-19 death
A coroner’s jury provided 21 recommendations for changes inside Saint John Regional Correctional Centre, following the death of Skyler Sappier in 2022.
-
Man hospitalized with serious injuries after stabbing in Saint John
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after police say he was stabbed in Saint John, N.B.
-
No charges in case of man who died when struck by bus at Halifax terminal
Halifax police have decided not to lay charges after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a city bus last fall at a busy terminal.
London
-
City seeks power to expropriate parts of 79 properties for widening of bus rapid transit roads
To keep construction of the bus rapid transit (BRT) system on schedule, dozens of property owners along the route are facing the possibility of forced expropriation.
-
Local beach community prepares for influx of tourists this long weekend
One of the region’s most popular destinations for a holiday weekend is Grand Bend, Ont.
-
Mixed bag of weather expected for Victoria Day long weekend
As Londoners prepare to flock away to the beach and their cottages for the first long weekend of the summer, it’ll be a mixed bag as far as the forecast goes, with sunshine, rain, and the chance of thunderstorms.
Northern Ontario
-
Police recover $950K stolen from northern businesses through online scams
Two northern businesses that were victims of spear phishing attacks have had almost $1 million returned to them following a 15-month police investigation.
-
Are you using AI tools like ChatGPT in your day-to-day life? We want to hear from you
Artificial intelligence-powered tools such as ChatGPT have exploded online over the last several months. If you're using AI in your day-to-day life, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Liberal gun control legislation passes House of Commons
The federal Liberal government's gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the House of Commons on Thursday. While the majority of MPs voted to see the bill pass into the Senate, two Liberal MPs who represent northern ridings sided with the Conservatives in voting against the legislation.
Calgary
-
1 dead, 1 in life-threatening condition following rush-hour shooting in northeast Calgary
One man is dead and a second is in serious, life-threatening condition after being shot in the parking lot of a northeast Calgary truck stop during rush hour Thursday night.
-
UCP polling ahead despite backlash against multiple candidates
Four United Conservative Party candidates have come under fire for their behaviour or for the actions of close relatives, yet the party maintains a slight lead against the NDP in recent polls.
-
WestJet flight cancellations impact travellers at YYC as pilots' strike looms
WestJet flight cancellations are causing travellers at the Calgary International Airport to reschedule their itineraries or miss out entirely on vacation plans as the airline faces a looming pilots' strike.
Kitchener
-
Coalition of Muslim Women K-W calls for change following assault at Kitchener, Ont. DriveTest centre
Members of the Coalition of Muslim Women of Kitchener-Waterloo (CMW) and the National Council of Canadian Muslims spoke Thursday following what police describe as a hate-motivated incident at a DriveTest centre in Kitchener, Ont.
-
Police make arrest after house fire in Cambridge
An arrest has been made in an incident that drew a large police presence to a Cambridge neighbourhood earlier this week.
-
8 puppies on the mend after deadly virus hits litter from Brant County SPCA
Eight puppies from the Brant County SPCA who were infected with canine parvovirus are now on the mend after a tough few days.
Vancouver
-
Cyclist collides with black bear on popular B.C. trail
A man who was cycling in North Vancouver, B.C. crashed straight into a black bear on a popular trail this week.
-
Squamish Nation asking people to avoid backcountry as fire risk grows
With unseasonably warm weather settling in over the South Coast, the Squamish Nation is asking people to avoid parts of its traditional territory in an effort to prevent more wildfires.
-
5 events to check out in Vancouver over the May long weekend
The May long weekend is traditionally a busy time for travel—even though there's plenty to do for those staying in town. Here are five events to check out if you're staying in town or visiting from afar.
Edmonton
-
Notley hammers Smith on trust issues, UCP leader attacks NDP economic record during TV debate
The top two candidates to become premier of Alberta met face-to-face in Edmonton Thursday night for the only televised leaders debate ahead of a May 29 election.
-
Ethics probe finds Danielle Smith violated conflict of interest rule, but no sanctions ordered against her
Alberta's ethics commissioner has found United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act over a conversation she had with her justice minister about a high-profile COVID-19 case.
-
Thousands remain out of homes as wildfire officials urge caution for long weekend
Officials urged caution ahead of the long weekend as thousands of residents in Western Canada and the Northwest Territories remained out of their homes due to wildfires.
Windsor
-
Crown quizzes accused in Windsor murder trial on timeline of events
One of the accused individuals standing trial for an April 2020 south Windsor murder took the witness stand again Thursday in Superior Court.
-
Windsor officer penalized for $50 donation to Freedom Convoy movement
Windsor police Const. Michael Jason Brisco learned Thursday he must forfeit 80 hours as a penalty for being found guilty of one count of discreditable conduct under the Police Services Act (PSA).
-
County mayors chime in as Stellantis stalemate continues
As the province and federal government spar over who will pay for the Nextstar Electric Vehicle Battery Plant in Windsor, the topic has not gone unnoticed by county mayors.
Regina
-
'Come get me': Premier defends Sask. coal power supply past 2030 despite federal law
On the last day of the spring sitting of the Saskatchewan Legislature, Premier Scott Moe defended his decision to push Saskatchewan’s net-zero targets to 2050, despite comments made by the federal environment minister.
-
Some Sask. wildfire evacuees feeling unwelcome and crammed at Regina accommodations
Some residents from northern Saskatchewan communities forced to flee their homes due to ongoing wildfires say they are facing another challenge while staying in Regina: uncomfortable and unwelcoming accommodations.
-
Wording in Experience Regina presentation suggests intent to sexualize Regina
Public documents from the City of Regina shed new light on the rebrand of Tourism Regina to Experience Regina.
Ottawa
-
The federal government plans to dispose of these 10 buildings in the Ottawa-Gatineau area
The federal government is disposing of 10 buildings in the national capital region, including L'Esplanade Laurier, as it looks to reduce its office footprint and shifts to a hybrid work model.
-
'The ultimate sacrifice:' Thousands gather to remember fallen OPP officer
Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Eric Mueller was a gentle giant, beloved mentor and exemplary police officer, those who know him said at his funeral. But above all, he was a dedicated and loving family man.
-
WestJet cancels some flights out of Ottawa as pilot strike looms
WestJet has cancelled six flights out of the Ottawa International Airport ahead of a possible strike by 1,800 pilots on Friday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Commission finds 'neglect of duty' by Prince Albert police in baby's death
Saskatchewan's police oversight agency says two officers in Prince Albert failed to adequately protect an infant boy who died last year and should face discipline.
-
'It has been my greatest honour to serve you': Prince Albert police chief announces early retirement
The chief of the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) has resigned following an investigation into the death of a baby in that community.
-
Saskatoon police charge two B.C. men after trafficking investigation
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has charged two men from British Columbia following a four-day drug trafficking investigation.